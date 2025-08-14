Blood Oxygen Feature Finally Returning to Apple Watch in the US

by

Apple today announced that blood oxygen monitoring will return to Apple Watch models in the United States via a software update.

apple watch series 6 blood oxygen monitoring 1
Apple says that its blood oxygen monitoring feature has been "redesigned" for the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Series 10, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the United States. The new solution involves measuring sensor data from the Blood Oxygen app on the Apple Watch and sending it for calculation to a paired iPhone, with the results to be viewable in the Respiratory section of the Health app.

The redesigned blood oxygen monitoring feature will be available as part of iOS 18.6.1 and watchOS 11.6.1. The updates will roll out later today.

Apple Watch models in the United States that include the original blood oxygen monitoring feature and those purchased internationally will remain unchanged, with no need for the workaround solution.

Apple says that the update is enabled by a recent U.S. Customs ruling. Apple has been in a long-running patent dispute with health technology company Masimo over the Apple Watch's Blood Oxygen feature. The conflict intensified in December 2023 when an import ban took effect, which blocked U.S. sales of Apple Watch models with the feature.

Apple paused sales in the U.S. for several days before resuming on January 18, 2024, with the Series 9 and Ultra 2 being sold without blood oxygen monitoring. That arrangement has remained in place since then. The Apple Watch Series 10 launched in September 2024, still lacking the feature. Legal proceedings between Apple and Masimo continue.

Related Roundups: Apple Watch 10, Apple Watch Ultra 2
Tag: Masimo
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Don't Buy), Apple Watch Ultra (Don't Buy)
Related Forum: Apple Watch

Popular Stories

ios 26 liquid glass lock screen beta 6

Apple Changes Liquid Glass Again in iOS 26 Beta 6

Monday August 11, 2025 12:09 pm PDT by
Apple is continuing to tweak the way that the Liquid Glass design looks ahead of the iOS 26 launch, and the latest beta makes a change to the Lock Screen. The Lock Screen clock has been updated with additional transparency, allowing more of the background to peek through. Beta 6 on left, beta 5 on right The clock also has more of a 3D, floating look, which is in line with the rest of the ...
Read Full Article185 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Dark Blue and Orange

iPhone 17 Pro to Start at $1,049 With Doubled Base Storage

Wednesday August 13, 2025 1:45 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro will have a starting price that is $50 more than the iPhone 16 Pro but it will come with a minimum 256GB of storage, doubling the base capacity compared to last year's model. The information comes from Chinese leaker Instant Digital, posting on Weibo. The account, which has 1.5 million followers, has now made the claim three separate times in recent weeks....
Read Full Article121 comments
Low Cost MacBook Feature A18 Pro

New 12.9-Inch MacBook Could Launch This Year Starting at $599

Monday August 11, 2025 1:38 am PDT by
Apple's rumored new more affordable MacBook could have a starting price as low as $599 and launch as soon as this year, according to a new report out of Asia. We first learned of Apple's low-cost MacBook plans in late June, when analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the company was developing a "more affordable" 13-inch laptop that would compete with Chromebooks and drive MacBook purchases, though he...
Read Full Article280 comments
airpods pro 2 pinnk

iOS 26: 7 New AirPods Features

Friday August 8, 2025 12:31 pm PDT by
With iOS 26, Apple is bringing several new features to the AirPods, making them more useful than before. The added functionality will be available this fall when Apple releases iOS 26 and updated AirPods firmware, but you can test everything new right now. Camera Remote The AirPods can be used as a camera remote for the Camera app or third-party iOS camera apps. You'll need to enable the...
Read Full Article22 comments
maxresdefault

Top 5 Features Coming to the Apple Watch Ultra 3

Tuesday August 12, 2025 11:48 am PDT by
We're just about a month away from Apple's annual September event, and we're going to get a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra for the first time since 2023. There are some useful new features rumored for the Apple Watch Ultra 3, which we've summarized below. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Satellite Connectivity - The Apple Watch Ultra 3 will be the first...
Read Full Article65 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Feature Dual

When Will Apple Announce the iPhone 17 Event?

Tuesday August 12, 2025 12:46 pm PDT by
It is now mid-August, meaning that Apple's annual iPhone event is just around the corner. This year, Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17, the all-new iPhone 17 Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Here are some of the key rumors for those devices:iPhone 17: Same design as iPhone 16, but with an A19 chip, a larger 6.3-inch display, an upgraded 24-megapixel front camera, ...
Read Full Article38 comments

Top Rated Comments

Callander Avatar
Callander
53 minutes ago at 06:18 am


Attachment Image
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ghostface147 Avatar
ghostface147
1 hour ago at 06:10 am
The point is to see it on your watch, not have to look on the phone. Of course I’m on watchOS 26, so I may not see it until final release.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HouseLannister Avatar
HouseLannister
56 minutes ago at 06:16 am
Now bring on the blood sugar and blood pressure measuring that has been rumored forever.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vertsix Avatar
vertsix
1 hour ago at 06:10 am
FINALLY!!!

I hope this doesn’t get overruled again though. :p
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JeziLondon Avatar
JeziLondon
59 minutes ago at 06:13 am
Ridiculous that you can’t see results on the watch itself…
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jameswilby Avatar
jameswilby
55 minutes ago at 06:17 am
Processing on the phone… Almost certainly how they’re getting around it. Likely the trademark will have been about measuring and processing on device. So bring in a second device and maybe it’s no longer infringing? Just a thought
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments