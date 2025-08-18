Another iOS 18 Update is Coming Soon, Says Leaker

Apple is preparing to release another minor iOS 18 update for the iPhone, according to information shared by an anonymous leaker today in a post on X. The leaker has a private account, and they request that we do not link to their posts, but they have proven to be a reliable source for upcoming iOS versions.



Specifically, the leaker said they have seen evidence of iOS 18.6.2 with a build number of 22G100. However, in a private message, they said it is possible that the update will simply end up being a revised version of iOS 18.6.1.

A similar situation played out last year, when the leaker said iOS 17.5.2 was in the pipeline, but Apple ended up releasing a revised iOS 17.5.1 build for the iPad 10.

iOS 18.6.1 and watchOS 11.6.1 were released last week. Those software updates re-enabled the Blood Oxygen feature on Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, and Ultra 2 models sold in the U.S., with calculations now happening on a paired iPhone.

In any case, the update coming would likely include bug fixes and/or security patches, or perhaps some minor tweaks to the re-enabled Blood Oxygen feature.