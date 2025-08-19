Apple Launches Two Repair Programs in Canada

Apple today announced that its Self Service Repair and Genuine Parts Distributor programs are now available in Canada.



Launched in 2022, the Self Service Repair program provides customers with access to genuine Apple parts, tools, and manuals to repair select iPhone, iPad, and Mac models, as well as the Studio Display and the Beats Pill. Apple says the program is "intended for individuals with the knowledge and experience to repair electronic devices."

Meanwhile, the Genuine Parts Distributor program allows repair shops that do not have a direct relationship with Apple to order genuine iPhone and iPad parts like displays, batteries, and cameras via select third-party distributors. In Canada, parts can be purchased from MobileSentrix. The program launched in the U.S. and Europe earlier this year.