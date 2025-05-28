Apple Announces Expanded Access to iPhone and iPad Repair Parts

Apple today announced that it recently launched a Genuine Parts Distributor program in the U.S. and Europe, broadening access to genuine repair parts.



The program allows repair shops that do not have a direct relationship with Apple to order genuine Apple parts via third-party distributors, including MobileSentrix and Mobileparts.shop. Currently, these distributors are offering display, battery, camera, and charging port components for the iPhone 12 series and newer, and SIM card trays are available for the iPhone X and newer. Apple said that iPad parts will be available starting tomorrow.

iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 include a new Repair Assistant feature for completing post-repair configuration on a device, if necessary.

This new program has fewer limitations compared to Apple's existing Independent Repair Provider program. Repair shops do not need to apply to be part of the program, technicians do not need to be certified by Apple, and repairs are not limited to devices with expired warranty coverage. On the other hand, the Independent Repair Provider program provides access to parts for select Macs and a wider range of iPhone models.

Apple now provides both repair shops and customers with access to genuine parts, tools, and repair manuals through a variety of programs, including the Self-Service Repair program, the Independent Repair Provider program, and now the Genuine Parts Distributor program. As always, customers can also take their devices to the Genius Bar at an Apple Store or to an Apple Authorized Service Provider for repairs.

Earlier today, Apple announced that the Self-Service Repair program now covers select iPad models, and it will be launching in Canada this summer.

All three programs launched amid mounting "Right to Repair" legislation in the U.S. and other countries over the past several years.