Older Apple TV+ Movies Available to Purchase Directly

Apple now offers some older Apple TV+ original films for digital purchase and rental in the ‌Apple TV‌ app's store section.



Older ‌Apple TV‌+ titles including Sofia Coppola's 2020 movie "On the Rocks," Sian Heder's Academy Award-winning 2021 film "CODA," and Aaron Schneider's 2020 World War II drama "Greyhound" are now available to buy or rent in 4K HDR options within the store section of the ‌Apple TV‌ app. This differs from Apple's usual distribution model for ‌Apple TV‌+ originals, which generally limits availability to active subscribers and excludes purchase or rental through the ‌Apple TV‌ Store.

Users in online forums have recently reported seeing the purchase options directly within the ‌Apple TV‌ app on Apple devices. CheapCharts, which tracks iTunes Store pricing and availability, lists the films under their respective iTunes IDs — 1805979868 for On the Rocks, 1806204768 for CODA, and 1805971117 for Greyhound.

The updated listings in the TV app suggest the company is testing or rolling out a new hybrid distribution model for its in-house productions. This could allow non-subscribers to access specific older titles without committing to the $9.99 per month ‌Apple TV‌+ subscription.