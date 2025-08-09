macOS Tahoe Adds These 15 New Screen Savers to Your Mac

macOS Tahoe includes 15 new aerial screen savers for the Mac, each panning over natural landscapes around the world.



The new screen saver options were highlighted by Dylan McDonald, and we have provided still previews of all of them below.

The new screen savers can also be set as wallpapers.

To browse through all screen savers on macOS Tahoe, open the System Settings app, click Wallpaper, and click the "Screen Saver…" button.



How to Install macOS Tahoe Beta

macOS Tahoe will likely be released in September, but anyone can sign up to try the public beta now for free via beta.apple.com.



New Screen Savers

Tahoe Day (Lake Tahoe, California) ↓

Tahoe Evening (Lake Tahoe, California) ↓

Tahoe Morning (Lake Tahoe, California) ↓

Tahoe Night (Lake Tahoe, California) ↓

Himalayan Peaks (Himalayas) ↓

Himalayas Day (Himalayas) ↓

Through Himalayas (Himalayas) ↓

Goa Beaches (Goa, India) ↓

Goa Coast (Goa, India) ↓

Reservoir Day (Kerala, India) ↓

Tea Gardens Day (Kerala, India)

Tea Gardens Mist (Kerala, India) ↓

Tea Gardens from Above (Kerala, India) ↓

Ghansali from Above (Uttarakhand, India) ↓

The Ganges (Uttarakhand, India) ↓