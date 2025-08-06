Instagram Gets Reposts and Location Map

Social network Instagram today announced several new features designed to help people "better connect" with their friends. There's a "Reposts" feed for reposting public reels and posts, which Instagram says will make it simpler for people to share interests with their friends.



Content that an Instagram user Reposts will be featured in a new Reposts tab that's on the profile page, and Reposts will be shared with friends and followers. Reposts are credited to the original creator, improving post reach.

Instagram is also adding an "Instagram Map," which appears to be similar to the Snapchat map feature. Instagram users can choose to share their last active location with friends, and can look at the map to see what content creators are sharing from "interesting or fun locations." The map can be used for exploring location-based content, and any content tagged with a location can show up on the map.

Location sharing is an opt-in feature, and Instagram users can choose who to share their location with. There are also options for not sharing location in specific places, or with specific people.

Finally, Instagram is adding a Friends tab to Reels, where users can find public content that their friends have interacted with. The Friends tab is located at the top of the Reels interface.