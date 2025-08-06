Apple's F1 Movie Returning to Select IMAX Theaters

Apple today announced that its hit original film F1: The Movie will be re-released in select IMAX theaters around the world, due to popular demand. Tickets are on sale now for select IMAX theaters and showtimes beginning this Friday, August 8, and the film will expand to even more IMAX theaters on Friday, August 15.



F1: The Movie is a racing movie with a classic underdog story. In the film, Brad Pitt stars as an F1 driver who was an up-and-coming talent in the 1990s, until an accident nearly ended his career. Thirty years later, he is invited to join a former teammate's struggling F1 team, in a last-shot bid to save the team and become the best in the world.

The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski, who is known for other popular action films, including "Tron: Legacy" and "Top Gun: Maverick."

Apple said that the film has grossed more than $550 million at the global box office since its release in late June, making it the highest-grossing film that Pitt has ever been cast in. IMAX viewers can watch the entire film in an ultra-wide aspect ratio.

Standard showings of the film are still ongoing at many theaters too.

F1: The Movie will be available to stream on Apple TV+ at a later date. In the U.S., Apple TV+ costs $9.99 per month, or $99 per year. The streaming service is available through the Apple TV app on a wide variety of devices, and on the web at tv.apple.com, with a free seven-day trial available. Apple TV+ is also included in all Apple One bundles.