Apple Watch Ultra 3 Launching This September: What to Expect

by

The long wait for an Apple Watch Ultra 3 is nearly over, and a handful of new features and changes have been rumored for the device.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Complications
Below, we recap what to expect from the Apple Watch Ultra 3:

Last year, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 received a black titanium case option, but otherwise the Ultra model has not received any hardware upgrades since 2023.

After a two-year wait, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 should be unveiled in September.

Read Full Article
Read Full Article
Read Full Article
Read Full Article
Read Full Article
Top Rated Comments

whsbuss Avatar
whsbuss
42 minutes ago at 11:04 am
Nothing there for me to upgrade from my U2 with blood OX.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
46 minutes ago at 11:00 am
Well, after 2 years there needs to be more that what is listed here to make me upgrade from my OG U2:
. Blood oxygen needs to come back
. A new health sensor is a must

There might be some redesign given the 2 year timeframe ...

The listed features are merely evolutionary, AW needs a killer feature to boost it up.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Justin Cymbal Avatar
Justin Cymbal
48 minutes ago at 10:57 am

Satellite connectivity ('https://www.macrumors.com/2025/03/24/2025-apple-watch-ultra-5g-satellite-texting/') for sending and receiving text messages when Wi-Fi and cellular coverage is unavailable
This is such a cool feature

I hope Apple eventually adds this feature to the regular Apple Watch as well
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
guzhogi Avatar
guzhogi
46 minutes ago at 11:00 am
I’ve said it before in other Apple Watch threads, and I’ll say it again: I really wish Apple Watches had blood sugar/A1C measuring. That would really help diabetics
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Siriosys Avatar
Siriosys
40 minutes ago at 11:05 am
Aaagghhhh,

No doubt it’ll have a battery life that still doesn’t really exceed 24 hours without disabling features that make the Apple Watch what it is.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BigJohno Avatar
BigJohno
33 minutes ago at 11:12 am
still on the ultra 1. Still waiting for the glucose sensor.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
