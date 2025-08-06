Apple Watch Ultra 3 Launching This September: What to Expect
The long wait for an Apple Watch Ultra 3 is nearly over, and a handful of new features and changes have been rumored for the device.
Below, we recap what to expect from the Apple Watch Ultra 3:
Last year, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 received a black titanium case option, but otherwise the Ultra model has not received any hardware upgrades since 2023.
After a two-year wait, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 should be unveiled in September.
