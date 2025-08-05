Everything New in iOS 26 Beta 5

Apple seeded the fifth developer beta of iOS 26 today, and while the number of significant changes has dropped, there are quite a few smaller tweaks. Apple is continuing to refine button placement, animations, and design in preparation for launching ‌iOS 26‌ in September.

iOS 26 Feature

Camera

Apple added a toggle in the Camera app to allow users to toggle on Classic Mode, a setting that reverses the scroll direction when you swap from mode to mode.
ios 26 classic mode beta 5

Mail

There is now a dedicated Select button in the Mail app, instead of the button being tucked away inside of the "..." menu.

ios 26 mail app select

AirDrop Icon

There is a new AirDrop icon in the Share Sheet.

ios 26 beta 5 airdrop icon

Lock Screen

There is an animation when entering your passcode on the Lock Screen, with the numbers jumping in to place. There's also a new animation when locking the iPhone when playing music.

Control Center

There's a new bouncy animation when swiping through Control Center pages.

Control Center Wi-Fi

The Wi-Fi button in Control Center now shows whether a Wi-Fi network is private or public when long pressing on the Wi-Fi icon. If a Wi-Fi network is password protected, it has a lock next to the Wi-Fi symbol.

ios 26 beta 5 wifi

Traveling Features

Apple is adding a predictive Siri feature that can determine when you are about to travel, showing suggestions for cellular connectivity while you are out of your home country.

Wallet

In the Wallet app, the "Payments" button for Apple Card is now labeled "Preauthorized Payments" to make it more clear what the button is for.

ios 26 beta 5 wallet app

Splash Screens

There are ‌iOS 26‌ Splash Screens for more apps, giving people a preview of what's new.

ios 26 splash screens

Battery

There is a Dynamic Island low battery warning when the battery hits 20 percent on an ‌iPhone‌.

ios 26 beta 5 battery icon

Dock

The Liquid Glass surrounding the Home Screen dock is wider

ios 26 beta 5 dock

Fitness

There is a new icon for Fitness+ in the Fitness app.

ios 26 beta 5 fitness app

