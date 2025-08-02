Apple Sues Movie Theater Chain With Similar 'Apple Cinemas' Name

by

In a federal court in Massachusetts on Friday, Apple sued a small movie theater chain named Apple Cinemas over alleged trademark infringement.

Apple Cinemas
"Apple Cinemas is knowingly and intentionally using the name Apple to sow confusion for its own benefit," alleged attorneys for Apple, in a complaint filed against all Apple Cinemas locations, and a Sand Media Corp Inc. company connected to the chain.

Established in 2013, Apple Cinemas maintained a limited presence in the Northeastern U.S. until last month, when it opened a theater in San Francisco. The complaint alleges that Apple Cinemas is pursuing a nationwide expansion across the U.S., including in areas near Apple's headquarters and retail stores, leading Apple to take action.

"Faced with Defendants' plan to expand to 100 theaters nationwide, as well as widespread public confusion about Apple's involvement in the theaters, Apple has no alternative but to file this lawsuit to protect its brand and customers from deception," the complaint states.

Apple Cinemas currently has 14 locations, according to its website.

The lawsuit alleges that the companies behind Apple Cinemas have received multiple warnings that the name would cause confusion among consumers. The complaint includes examples of some people believing that Apple Cinemas was owned by Apple, in the comment sections of various online news articles and social media posts.

The first warning came from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, which in October 2024 denied Sand Media Corp Inc.'s trademark applications for the "Apple Cinemas" and "ACX — Apple Cinematic Experience" marks, given they were likely to cause confusion with Apple's prior trademark rights, according to the complaint.

Apple has very strong trademark rights in connection with a wide range of goods and services, including movie distribution, its attorneys said.

The second warning came in December 2024, when Apple sent Sand Media Corps Inc. a cease and desist letter directly, according to the complaint. Apple's attorneys also communicated with the company by phone and in writing several times, but it knowingly pushed forward with its Apple Cinemas expansion plans, the complaint adds.

As for how the Apple Cinemas name came to be? According to the complaint, the company behind the chain claims they adopted the name due to a planned first location at the Apple Valley Mall in Rhode Island, but they never opened a location there.

Apple is seeking both an injunction and monetary damages.

Tag: Apple Lawsuits

Popular Stories

iphone 16 pro models 1

iPhone 17 Pro Max Rumored to Have 3 Advantages Over iPhone 17 Pro

Thursday July 31, 2025 3:00 am PDT by
Apple's highest-end iPhone 17 Pro Max model may have three key advantages over the smaller iPhone 17 Pro model, according to rumors. Specifically, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to have…A larger 6.9-inch display (vs. 6.3-inch display on the iPhone 17 Pro) Even longer battery life (an approximately 5% thicker design may allow for a 5,000 mAh or higher battery capacity) A smaller Dynamic...
Read Full Article66 comments
watchOS 11 Thumb 2 1

Apple Releases watchOS 11.6

Tuesday July 29, 2025 10:13 am PDT by
Apple today released watchOS 11.6, the sixth update to the operating system that runs on the Apple Watch. watchOS 11.6 comes more than two months after Apple released watchOS 11.5. The update is compatible with the Apple Watch Series 6 and later, all Apple Watch Ultra models, and the Apple Watch SE 2. watchOS 11.6 can be downloaded on a connected iPhone by opening up the Apple Watch app and...
Read Full Article20 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Dark Blue and Orange

When Is iPhone 17 Coming Out?

Thursday July 24, 2025 9:11 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 17 series is expected to debut in September 2025. This release follows Apple's recent trend of introducing new iPhone models annually in the fall. To unveil the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple is expected to hold its annual iPhone announcement event during the week of September 8, 2025, with September 9 or 10 emerging as the most likely...
Read Full Article
iPhone 17 Pro on Desk Centered 1

iPhone 17 Pro Launching in Two Months With These 16 New Features

Saturday July 26, 2025 5:50 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max should launch in late September, and there are plenty of rumors about the devices. Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models, as of July 2025:Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame, and the iPhone X through iPhone 14...
Read Full Article211 comments
apple billboard

Oops: Apple's Latest Billboard Features Phallic Design

Wednesday July 30, 2025 1:45 pm PDT by
Apple has a new 'Shot on iPhone' billboard design that combines iPhone photography with iPad sketches, but as one Reddit user noticed, the result is decidedly phallic. The billboard was shared on the Miami subreddit earlier this month, and highlighted by the Miami New Times earlier today. The design features a photo of a shark along with a cartoon scuba diver that has an oversized finger...
Read Full Article152 comments
iPhone 17 Pro on Desk Centered 1

Tipster: iPhone 17 Pro to Feature 8x Zoom, Pro Camera App, and More

Sunday July 27, 2025 7:35 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models will have several new camera-related features, according to an anonymous tipster who contacted MacRumors today. The tipster claimed to be familiar with an iPhone 17 Pro commercial that is allegedly being produced by a film company that has publicly listed Apple as one of its clients. MacRumors has not independently confirmed any of the information shared ...
Read Full Article254 comments
macOS Sequoia Feature

Apple Releases macOS Sequoia 15.6

Tuesday July 29, 2025 10:22 am PDT by
Apple today released macOS Sequoia 15.6, the sixth major update to the macOS Sequoia operating system that launched last September. macOS Sequoia 15.6 comes a over two months after the launch of macOS Sequoia 15.5. Mac users can download the ‌‌‌macOS Sequoia 15.6 update through the Software Update section of System Settings. It is available for free on all Macs able to run macOS 15. ...
Read Full Article53 comments

Top Rated Comments

MacUserFella Avatar
MacUserFella
52 minutes ago at 07:38 am
Who’s next, Applebees?
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JMStearnsX2 Avatar
JMStearnsX2
50 minutes ago at 07:41 am
"Widespread public confusion"? Apple's lawyers are full of it...
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
555gallardo Avatar
555gallardo
39 minutes ago at 07:51 am
Next up, Apple sues Mother Nature for creating apples. Also starts it’s own Holy Crusade as Vatican mentions apples numerous time in their book “The Bible”.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Astuces iOS Avatar
Astuces iOS
41 minutes ago at 07:50 am
They will sue Apple trees too !!
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DEMinSoCAL Avatar
DEMinSoCAL
37 minutes ago at 07:54 am

This is a nothingburger. Apple's simply protecting its name. In a few months this will all go away with an undisclosed settlement.
The settlement should be Apple, Inc., paying Apple Cinemas for their legal costs! It's absolutely ridiculous that the word "Apple" can't be used in any product that would in a 1-in-a-million chance confuse someone thinking the product actually came from Apple, Inc.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacUserFella Avatar
MacUserFella
53 minutes ago at 07:38 am
Another lawsuit? The EU needs to humble Apple again
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments