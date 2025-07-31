Walmart Still Doesn't Accept Apple Pay in U.S. Despite Daily Complaints

Walmart still does not accept contactless payment options like Apple Pay and Google Pay at its more than 4,500 stores across the United States.



It is not the first time that we have reported on this topic, but Walmart has still not changed course, despite endless customer complaints.

Earlier this year, a Walmart spokesperson told MacRumors that the retailer remained focused on its own payment technologies in the Walmart app, including Walmart Pay and Scan & Go. We have followed up with Walmart today to see if that remains the company's position, and we will update this article if the company responds.

Of course, Walmart's payment systems also allow it to track a customer's purchase history.

Walmart Pay allows customers to scan a QR code displayed at checkout to pay for their purchase with a payment card stored in the Walmart app. Scan & Go allows Walmart+ members to save time by scanning barcodes on items while they shop, rather than having to scan all of the items at a self-checkout register later.

Apple Pay launched more than 10 years ago, and it was accepted at more than 90 percent of U.S. retailers as of 2022, according to Apple. Some other major Apple Pay holdouts in the U.S. have reversed course and started accepting it over the past few years, including The Home Depot, Lowe's, Kroger, and Texas grocery store chain H-E-B, leaving Walmart as one of the country's only major retailers that does not accept Apple Pay.

There is an exception: Walmart has accepted Apple Pay in Canada since 2020.