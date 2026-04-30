Apple Pay Users Can Get $20 Off Flowers for Mother's Day
Mother's Day is coming up on Sunday, May 10, and for those who want to order flowers, Apple has a $20 discount available.
Apple Pay users in the U.S. can get $20 off a purchase from 1-800-Flowers when spending $49.99 or more on a Mother's Day flower bouquet and other select merchandise. The discount is available through May 9 with the promo code APPLEPAY.
To get the deal, iPhone users will need to make a purchase on the 1-800-Flowers website and pay with Apple Pay.
Apple also has a Mother's Day gift guide on its website with suggestions for those who want to get their mom a Mac, iPhone, iPad, or AirPods.
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