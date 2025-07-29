What to Expect From the Next Apple TV
Apple is working on an updated version of the Apple TV, and rumors suggest that we could see it before the end of the year. We've rounded up all of the rumors on the features that we could see with the new model.
- New A-Series Chip - The next-generation Apple TV is expected to get an updated A-series chip. The Apple TV could get the prior-generation A17 Pro, the current A18 series chips, or the A19 chips that are coming with the iPhone 17 lineup. With any of these chips, the Apple TV will support console-quality games thanks to much improved CPU and GPU performance.
- Apple-designed Wi-Fi Chip - Apple is developing its own communications chip that combines Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, reducing its reliance on Broadcom. Apple's chip is expected to feature either Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, so either way it will work on the 6GHz Wi-Fi band. Users can expect faster Wi-Fi speeds and lower latency.
- A Camera? - This is far from guaranteed and we haven't heard anything about it for quite some time, but there have been rumors suggesting that a future version of the Apple TV could have a front-facing camera for FaceTime. Right now, the Apple TV requires a connected iPhone for FaceTime calls, but if a built-in camera is added, an iPhone wouldn't be needed. A camera could also add support for gesture-based controls.
- tvOS 26 - The next-generation Apple TV will run tvOS 26, the latest version of tvOS that Apple is beta testing right now. tvOS 26 has the new Liquid Glass design, changes to the Apple TV app interface, easier profile selection when logging in, Live Captions for FaceTime, and new aerial screensavers. There's also an option to use an iPhone as a microphone with the Apple Music Sing karaoke feature on the Apple TV.
- Pricing - There's a possibility that Apple will cut costs for the next Apple TV, and Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested that Apple is targeting a price point around $100. If Apple uses the latest chips, it might not be able to hit that price with the flagship model, but there could be a lower-end entry-level option that's more affordable.
Apple could release the new Apple TV model as soon as September at its iPhone-centric event, but a new Apple TV could also be held until a second event in October or November.
For more on the next Apple TV 4K, we have a dedicated rumor guide that receives regular updates.
