All-New 'AppleCare One' Plan Compatible With iPhone Upgrade Program
A quick addendum to the all-new AppleCare One plan that debuted this week: it is compatible with Apple's iPhone Upgrade Program in the United States.
iPhone Upgrade Program members receive AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss at no extra cost, but they can switch to AppleCare One if they prefer.
Dan Moren revealed this news in a Six Colors post today:
Apple spokesperson Anna Mitchell told me that iPhone Upgrade Program subscribers can contact Apple Support and unbundle their coverage from the iPhone financing, then upgrade to AppleCare One.
Read our coverage of the AppleCare One announcement to learn more about the subscription plan, which launched Thursday.
