Sonos Gets New CEO After App Disaster

by

Sonos today named interim CEO Tom Conrad as its permanent CEO, officially replacing Patrick Spence after he stepped down back in January.

sonos logo
Spence was CEO of Sonos for eight years, and he oversaw the disastrous app redesign that disappointed Sonos customers due to missing features and poor performance. Sonos had to delay product launches in order to focus on fixing the app, and ultimately laid off 100 employees.

Tom Conrad co-founded music service Pandora, and he was vice president of product at Snap and Chief Product Officer at Quibi. He also served on the Sonos board before being appointed interim CEO. Sonos was searching for a replacement CEO, but Conrad has been successful turning things around at Sonos over the past six months.

Conrad has been named Sonos' CEO, and he will also remain on the Board of Directors.

"Following a comprehensive and competitive search, the Board is confident that Tom is the best person to lead Sonos into its next chapter of delighting customers, spearheading innovation, and driving growth," said Julius Genachowski, Chair of the Board. "Over the past six months, Tom has earned the confidence of our employees, customers, partners and shareholders by restoring urgency and a deep commitment to delivering ever-improving experiences. He has a compelling vision for Sonos' future, with strong plans to harness technology to benefit our customers, as AI and other advances reframe the landscape and unlock new opportunities. We're energized by what Sonos' next chapter holds for all our stakeholders."

Sonos was able to improve its app and launch the Sonos Ace headphones and the Sonos Arc Ultra soundbar under Conrad's leadership. Conrad said that he is excited to "move from rebuilding to imagining the next generation of experiences."

Tag: Sonos

Popular Stories

Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature Iridescent 1

Foldable iPhone's Display Sizes Leaked

Tuesday July 22, 2025 6:00 pm PDT by
Apple's first foldable iPhone will be equipped with a 7.8-inch inner display, and a 5.5-inch outer display, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce. Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo already mentioned those same display sizes for the foldable iPhone in March, meaning there are now multiple sources backing those sizes, so long as TrendForce is not simply copying what Kuo said. ...
Read Full Article140 comments
iOS 26 on Three iPhones

iOS 26 Public Beta Expected This Week as First iOS 27 Rumor Surfaces

Sunday July 20, 2025 7:36 am PDT by
The first iOS 26 public beta should arrive this week, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. "All indications are that iOS 26 should go into the public beta phase this coming week," said Gurman, in his Power On newsletter today. In a social media post last week, Gurman said that the iOS 26 public beta would likely be released on or around Wednesday, July 23. Apple previously announced...
Read Full Article63 comments
iOS 26 Feature

Everything New in iOS 26 Beta 4

Tuesday July 22, 2025 3:56 pm PDT by
Apple released the fourth beta of iOS 26 today, and the company has continued making changes to the way that Liquid Glass looks. There are also new features, including the return of Apple Intelligence Notification Summaries for news. This beta is of particular interest because it's likely the beta that public beta testers will get in the not too distant future. Liquid Glass Changes Liquid...
Read Full Article80 comments
CarPlay Liquid Glass Dark

iOS 26's Biggest CarPlay Feature Was Quietly Hiding on Apple's Website

Monday July 21, 2025 7:45 am PDT by
Apple recently announced that iPhone users will soon be able to watch videos right on the CarPlay screen in supported vehicles. This is arguably the biggest new CarPlay feature coming with the iOS 26 update later this year, and yet Apple did not even mention it during its WWDC 2025 keynote last month. Instead, it was buried on Apple's developer website. iPhone users will be able to...
Read Full Article63 comments
Apple AppleCare One hero

Apple Announces 'AppleCare One' Subscription Plan for Multiple Devices

Wednesday July 23, 2025 5:06 am PDT by
Apple today announced AppleCare One, a new subscription plan for customers to cover multiple devices with a single plan. AppleCare One starts at $19.99 per month for up to three products, with the ability to add more for $5.99 per month for each additional device. The plan incudes all of the benefits that come with AppleCare+, such as unlimited repairs for accidents, priority support,...
Read Full Article200 comments
Generic iPhone 17 Feature With Full Width Dynamic Island

iPhone 17 Series Is Less Than Two Months Away: Everything We Know

Friday July 18, 2025 4:23 am PDT by
Apple is expected to hold its annual iPhone announcement event during the week of September 8, 2025, with September 9 or 10 emerging as the most likely dates. Like the iPhone 16 series, this year's lineup is expected to include four models – but with a twist. The ‌Plus device is being replaced with an all-new ultra-thin model, while the iPhone 17 Pro and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max are set to...
Read Full Article99 comments
Liquid Glass Realistic

Apple Improves Liquid Glass in iOS 26 Beta 4, Reversing Some Beta 3 Changes

Tuesday July 22, 2025 11:21 am PDT by
With the fourth beta of iOS 26, Apple has again made changes to the Liquid Glass design that's available across the operating system, tweaking how the menus and buttons appear in apps. In response to criticism about too little Liquid Glass in beta 3, Apple has upped the translucency in several areas. Beta 4 on left, beta 3 on right Navigation bars in apps like Photos, Music, the App ...
Read Full Article238 comments

Top Rated Comments

Plutonius Avatar
Plutonius
29 minutes ago at 04:17 pm
Even bad CEOs get paid very well.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
maruyama Avatar
maruyama
46 minutes ago at 04:00 pm
Quibi! Haven't heard that name in a while. Surprised the board even mentioned that one given his otherwise impressive resume.

Is the Sonos app decent now?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments