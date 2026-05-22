Sonos App Currently Unavailable on iOS and Mac App Stores

The Sonos app is currently unavailable to download on the iPhone and Mac App Stores owing to a mysterious problem that the company is currently looking into.



The app disappeared as of about two hours ago, and the app's URL link currently throws up the message: "The page you're looking for can't be found," while a manual search in the App Store returns no results.

A red banner across the Sonos status page reads: "We have identified a problem with the Sonos App availability in the iOS / Mac App Stores and are working on a solution. You may experience issues downloading or updating the Sonos app from the App Store until this issue is resolved." The same page shows a major outage of Sonos Account, suggesting the problems are related.

The last info we had on the app's future came in a February Bloomberg report that said Sonos was preparing a major update that would aim to simplify navigation and introduce iPhone Lock Screen controls using Live Activities.

Those changes were supposed to be rolled out gradually "in the coming months," as part of a broader effort to rebuild confidence after the company's troubled 2024 software overhaul.

We'll update this story as soon as we know more.