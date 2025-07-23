New Case Brings USB-C Port to Lightning iPhones

An independent engineer known for modifying Apple products today revealed a new accessory that adds a fully functional USB-C port to older iPhones with Lightning ports via a custom-designed case.



Ken Pillonel, the Swiss robotics engineer who gained attention in 2021 after creating adding a USB-C port to an iPhone X through hardware modification, has launched a commercial product that enables USB-C charging and data transfer on Lightning-based iPhones without requiring any internal modifications.

The accessory, sold under the brand "Obsoless," is a two-part snap-on case that integrates a custom circuit board and USB-C connector. The product is designed to provide full compatibility with 9V fast charging, data transfer, and Apple CarPlay.

The project is built on the foundations of his earlier work with AirPods USB-C cases. In a new video, Pillonel explains how he overcame many of the technical challenges involved in developing the case, such as ensuring compatibility with fast charging.

The case itself consists of two parts that clamp around the phone, connecting to the Lightning port through a precisely aligned connector embedded within the enclosure. Pillonel developed a custom latching mechanism inspired by pen clickers and belt buckles, which uses a rotating joint and tactile latch to keep the enclosure closed without requiring tools.

The accessory is also MagSafe compatible. 20 different iPhone models with Lightning ports are supported in total. More color variants of the case will be available starting in September, and users can sign up for email notifications via the Obsoless website for updates on availability.