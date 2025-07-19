Apple to Upgrade iPhone 17 Displays in These Two Ways

All of the iPhone 17 models coming later this year will feature two display upgrades, according to information shared by Digital Chat Station, an account with more than three million followers on Chinese social media platform Weibo.



First, the account said that the entire iPhone 17 series will feature thinner bezels. Apple says the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max feature the thinnest bezels around the screen of any product it has ever released, and those ultra-thin bezels should now expand from the Pro models to the lower-end iPhone 17 and "iPhone 17 Air" models.

Second, the account said that the iPhone 17 models will feature a new Dynamic Island user interface, but they did not elaborate. It may be that, on the software side, iOS 26 introduces a redesigned Dynamic Island exclusively on all iPhone 17 models. On the hardware side, a smaller Dynamic Island cutout has been rumored, but rumors have conflicted about whether it will debut on the iPhone 17 models this year or on the iPhone 18 models next year.

Digital Chat Station has accurately leaked some information regarding future Apple products in the past, but these are still just rumors for the time being.

Apple will unveil the iPhone 17 series in September, so we will learn more about these rumored changes and more in less than two months from now.