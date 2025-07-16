Report: AirPods Pro 3 Needed to Turn Around Sales Flatline

by

The AirPods market appears to be flatlining in the United States, but the launch of AirPods Pro 3 later this year could boost sales, a new report claims.

airpods pro 2
According to a new report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP), approximately 44% of iPhone owners in the United States now report owning Bluetooth earbuds, up from 41% in the previous year. Of those, 59% say they use AirPods. This represents a small gain from 57% the year before, effectively bringing the figure back to its 2023 level. This means AirPods are used by roughly 26% of all ‌iPhone‌ owners in the United States today.

While the data reflects a recovery in Apple's share of the Bluetooth earbuds market among ‌iPhone‌ users, it does not indicate meaningful growth beyond previous highs. The size of the market is increasing slowly, and Apple is maintaining its portion, but not expanding it.

AirPods face growing challenges from competitors including Samsung, Sony, and Bose, as well as a wide array of low-cost alternatives. Apple released the AirPods Pro 2 in September 2022, featuring the H2 chip, improved noise cancellation, enhanced Find My integration, and more.

‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 were offered at a substantial discount during Amazon Prime Day earlier this month, with the price reduced from $249 to $149. Best Buy and Walmart quickly matched the pricing, despite Apple maintaining its full price on its website and in stores.

The $100 discount represented one of the steepest markdowns ever for the current-generation model. CIRP speculated that Apple and Amazon may have sought to clear out existing inventory ahead of the anticipated launch of a new model. The more likely explanation was apparently a desire to drive high-volume sales through temporary margin flexibility.

The AirPods Pro 3 are likely to be announced later this year, perhaps alongside new ‌iPhone‌ and Apple Watch models in September. The new model is expected to feature improved ANC, enhanced sound, design tweaks, and heart rate monitoring.

The refresh is expected to target both new customers and existing users with degrading batteries or older models. CIRP says that, as one of the most frequently reordered items on Amazon, AirPods provide Apple with an opportunity to capitalize on a faster-moving product line amid slowing ‌iPhone‌ upgrades.

Top Rated Comments

mixmastermike Avatar
mixmastermike
35 minutes ago at 08:56 pm
Consumers are quickly learning that there are better and cheaper alternatives. I see this as a win since it should drive down the price of Airpods (it won't, Apple's greedy).
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
fan_boyin Avatar
fan_boyin
27 minutes ago at 09:03 pm
Apple should launch AirPods Pro in black along with white which can eventually boost sales. Also, why dont Apple introduce buyback for older versions Airpods.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Evagoras2001 Avatar
Evagoras2001
25 minutes ago at 09:06 pm

Apple should launch AirPods Pro in black along with white which can eventually boost sales. Also, why dont Apple introduce buyback for older versions Airpods.
Exactly my thoughts !!! In black would be so nice ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
entropys Avatar
entropys
19 minutes ago at 09:12 pm
Well, it could also be that everyone is still very happy with their APP1&2s.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
svish Avatar
svish
16 minutes ago at 09:15 pm
Not sure whether it will have new health related features. But think for sure it will have better ANC capability along with overall better sound. Price should remain the same. A new model should help boost the sales.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments