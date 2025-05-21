iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8 Now Considered Vintage
Apple today updated its vintage and obsolete products list to add devices that will get more limited service and repairs now that they are considered outdated.
The iPhone 7 Plus and two iPhone 8 models are now considered vintage. Apple added the 64GB and 256GB iPhone 8 models to the list, but it's worth noting that the 128GB model isn't included yet because it was sold for a longer period of time. The (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 8 models were already on the vintage list.
A device is considered "vintage" five years after it was last distributed for sale. Apple retail stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers (AASPs) are still able to offer repairs for vintage devices, but only if the required parts are available. If the parts aren't able to be obtained, iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8 users might not be able to get repairs.
Apple also moved the iPad Air 2 and the iPad mini 2 from the vintage list to the obsolete list. Apple's devices are considered "obsolete" seven years after they were last available for sale. Apple Stores and AASPs do not repair products that are obsolete and the parts are no longer provided by Apple.
