Apple's Back to School Offer With Free AirPods About to Begin in Europe

Apple's annual Back to School offer for university students and educational staff is about to begin in many European countries, after initially launching in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Singapore, India, and the United Arab Emirates last month.



Apple's online educational store is currently showing a "we'll be right back" message in a long list of countries, and this is typically an indicator that the Back to School offer is incoming. The offer should begin in these countries within a matter of hours.

We did a quick check of Apple's website, and it appears the offer will be going live in the U.K., Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Austria, Belgium, Czechia, the Netherlands, Hungary, Poland, Switzerland, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, and a few other countries and territories in Europe, as well as in Türkiye.

In countries where the offer is already live, eligible students can receive free AirPods 4 when they purchase an eligible new Mac or iPad from Apple. AirPods Pro 2 are also available at a discount. Aside from AirPods, the promotion also offers various other accessories for free or at a discount, such as the Apple Pencil Pro or a Magic Keyboard.

The free AirPods or other accessory are included in addition to Apple's standard year-round 10% educational discount on select Mac and iPad models.

In the U.S., the promotion ends on September 30.