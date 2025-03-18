Unlike the iPhone 16e, the iPhone 17 Air is Expected to Feature MagSafe

The rumored iPhone 17 Air will support MagSafe, according to Digital Chat Station, an account with millions of followers on Chinese social media platform Weibo. The account has a decent track record with Apple product rumors.



In a post yesterday, the account said all of the iPhone 17 dummy models shared by Sonny Dickson over the weekend are accurate. They said the dummy models align with their own information that they received, including all four iPhone 17 models supporting MagSafe for magnetic wireless charging and magnetic accessories.

"The entire series has MagSafe," the post says, in computer-translated English.

It was not entirely clear if the iPhone 17 Air would support MagSafe given the feature is missing on the lower-end iPhone 16e.