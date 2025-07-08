Apple's iPad Mini 7 Hits New All-Time Low Price of $379 for Prime Day

Prime Day has arrived, and we're tracking new record low prices across nearly every model of the iPad mini 7. If you're shopping for something else, you can find great Prime Day deals on AirPods, MacBooks, AirTag, and more in our dedicated post.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Amazon has record low prices on every Wi-Fi model of the iPad mini 7 this week, starting at $379.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi tablet, down from $499.00. Cellular models are a bit more rare during this sale, but there are a few available at low prices as well.

