Apple Watch Ultra 2 Hits New Record Low Price of $649 for Prime Day

Amazon has introduced a new all-time low price on the Black Apple Watch Ultra 2, available for $649.00, down from $799.00. This is the first time in a few weeks that we've tracked any notable discount on the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Models on sale at this price include the Black Titanium Case with Black Trail Loop (M/L), Black Titanium Case with Dark Green Alpine Loop (L), and more. If you're shopping for the Natural color option, you can find the models with the Navy Ocean Band and Tan Alpine Loop (M) on sale for $649.00 as well.

Amazon also has a few of the Black Apple Watch Ultra 2 models with the Titanium Milanese Loop on sale for Prime Day at $749.00, down from $899.00. You'll find the Large, Medium, and Small sizes all available at this price.

