AirPods Prime Day Deals Arrive With AirPods Pro 2 at $169.99 and AirPods 4 at $99.99
Amazon has the AirPods Pro 2 for $169.99 ahead of Prime Day, down from $249.00. Free delivery options provide an estimated delivery date of around July 11, while Prime members should get the headphones sooner in most cases.
Compared to past sales, this is a match of the best price we've tracked so far in 2025 and it's an overall solid second-best price on the AirPods Pro 2. Amazon also has the AirPods 4 available for $99.99 during this sale, an all-time low price.
We've begun tracking all of the best early Prime Day deals in our dedicated post, and it also includes every color of the USB-C AirPods Max on sale at $479.99, down from $549.00. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
