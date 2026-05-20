 Discord Voice and Video Calls Now End-to-End Encrypted by Default - MacRumors
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Discord Voice and Video Calls Now End-to-End Encrypted by Default

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Discord says it has switched on end-to-end encryption (E2EE) by default for every voice and video call across its platforms, including desktop, mobile, web, and consoles like PlayStation and Xbox.

General Discord Feature
The rollout covers DMs, group DMs, voice channels, and Go Live streams. There's no opt-in required, or any setting to change. Stage channels are the only exception, given that they're built for broadcasting to larger audiences rather than personal chats.

The protection runs on DAVE, an open-source protocol Discord first introduced in September 2024. In a blog post, Discord's Mark Smith said building it was slow and complicated, partly because a single Discord call can mix people on phones, laptops, browsers, and game consoles in the same conversation. Announcing the change, Smith said:

"Building an E2EE protocol that works seamlessly across all of those surfaces simultaneously is, to my knowledge, unlike anything else that's been shipped. DAVE is likely one of the internet's most platform-diverse E2EE voice and video implementations."

Discord says it's now stripping out the remaining client code that allowed unencrypted fallback, so that encrypted calls will be the only option rather than a default. "We have no current plans to extend E2EE to text messages," added Smith.

The completed rollout stands in stark contrast to policy changes by Meta, which recently removed its encryption feature for Instagram DMs.

Tags: Discord, Encryption

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