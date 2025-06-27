Best Apple Deals of the Week: Huge Discounts on Apple Watch Bands at Woot, Plus MacBook Air and iPad Sales

Some of this week's best deals include a few third-party sales from Woot and Samsung, where you can find massive discounts on Apple Watch bands and pre-order bonuses on the latest AI-supported Samsung monitors.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Apple Watch Bands

What's the deal? Get 70% off Apple Watch bands

Get 70% off Apple Watch bands Where can I get it? Woot

Woot Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Woot this week returned with a massive sale on Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop bands for Apple Watch, and some of the deals are even better than they were in past sales. You can get the Solo Loop for just $14.99 ($34 off) and the Braided Solo Loop for $29.99 ($69 off).



MacBook Air

What's the deal? Get $150 off M4 MacBook Air

Get $150 off M4 MacBook Air Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon this week had low prices across nearly the entire M4 MacBook Air lineup, with $150 off both 13-inch and 15-inch models, and all of these deals are still available to purchase.



Samsung

What's the deal? Get up to $300 in Amazon credit when pre-ordering Samsung's new monitors

Get up to $300 in Amazon credit when pre-ordering Samsung's new monitors Where can I get it? Amazon and Samsung

Amazon and Samsung Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Samsung this week began pre-orders for its newest collection of monitors, including the new 32-inch Smart Monitor M9 (M90SF), and the updated 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 (M80F) and 32-inch/43-inch Smart Monitor M7 (M70F). When you pre-order these monitors at Samsung or Amazon, you'll receive up to $300 in credit from each retailer.

Specifically, pre-ordering the 32-inch Smart Monitor M9 at $1,599.99 grants you a $300 Amazon gift card. If you pre-order the 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 at $699.99 or the 32-inch Smart Monitor M7 at $399.99, you'll receive a $100 Amazon gift card. All of these credit deals are being matched at Samsung, and you'll find a better deal on the M8 model at Samsung versus Amazon.



iPad

What's the deal? Get $50 off 11th gen iPad

Get $50 off 11th gen iPad Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon introduced solid deals on the 11th generation iPad this week, but not many remain. You can still get the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad for $299.00, down from $349.00, a second-best price on this model.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.