Best Apple Deals of the Week: Huge Discounts on Apple Watch Bands at Woot, Plus MacBook Air and iPad Sales

Some of this week's best deals include a few third-party sales from Woot and Samsung, where you can find massive discounts on Apple Watch bands and pre-order bonuses on the latest AI-supported Samsung monitors.

Apple Watch Bands

apple watch braided solo loop blue

  • What's the deal? Get 70% off Apple Watch bands
  • Where can I get it? Woot
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

70% OFF
Apple Watch Bands at Woot

Woot this week returned with a massive sale on Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop bands for Apple Watch, and some of the deals are even better than they were in past sales. You can get the Solo Loop for just $14.99 ($34 off) and the Braided Solo Loop for $29.99 ($69 off).

MacBook Air

m4 macbook air blue

  • What's the deal? Get $150 off M4 MacBook Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$150 OFF
13-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $849.00

$150 OFF
15-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $1,049.00

Amazon this week had low prices across nearly the entire M4 MacBook Air lineup, with $150 off both 13-inch and 15-inch models, and all of these deals are still available to purchase.

Samsung

samsung smart monitor m9 blue

  • What's the deal? Get up to $300 in Amazon credit when pre-ordering Samsung's new monitors
  • Where can I get it? Amazon and Samsung
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$300 AMAZON CREDIT
Samsung Smart Monitor M9 Pre-Order

Samsung this week began pre-orders for its newest collection of monitors, including the new 32-inch Smart Monitor M9 (M90SF), and the updated 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 (M80F) and 32-inch/43-inch Smart Monitor M7 (M70F). When you pre-order these monitors at Samsung or Amazon, you'll receive up to $300 in credit from each retailer.

Specifically, pre-ordering the 32-inch Smart Monitor M9 at $1,599.99 grants you a $300 Amazon gift card. If you pre-order the 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 at $699.99 or the 32-inch Smart Monitor M7 at $399.99, you'll receive a $100 Amazon gift card. All of these credit deals are being matched at Samsung, and you'll find a better deal on the M8 model at Samsung versus Amazon.

iPad

11th gen ipad blue

  • What's the deal? Get $50 off 11th gen iPad
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$50 OFF
128GB Wi-Fi iPad for $299.00

Amazon introduced solid deals on the 11th generation iPad this week, but not many remain. You can still get the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad for $299.00, down from $349.00, a second-best price on this model.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

