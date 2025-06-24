Amazon Takes $150 Off M4 MacBook Air, Starting at $849

Amazon today has low prices across nearly the entire M4 MacBook Air lineup, with $150 off both 13-inch and 15-inch models. Many of the notebooks in this sale are seeing delivery estimates around late June.

Starting with the 13-inch models, Amazon has $150 off all three configurations of this notebook. Prices start at $849.00 for the 256GB model, then raise to $1,049.00 for the 16GB/512GB model and $1,249.00 for the 24GB/512GB model. All of these are solid second-best prices on the M4 MacBook Air.

Moving to the larger display models, Amazon has both 512GB versions of the 15-inch M4 MacBook Air on sale this week, as well as the 256GB model. The 16GB/512GB model is available for $1,248.99 and the 24GB/512GB model is on sale for $1,449.00. Across the board, these are all second-best prices on the 15-inch M4 MacBook Air.

