iPhone Feature for Tracking Lost Bags With AirTag Expands to JetBlue

JetBlue today announced that it now supports the iPhone feature that makes it easier to share the location of AirTag-equipped baggage at airports.



iOS 18.2 added a new feature to the Find My app that allows you to temporarily share the location of an AirTag-equipped item with others, including employees at participating airlines. This way, if you have put AirTags inside your bags, the airline can better help you find them in the event they are lost or delayed at the airport.

Here is how JetBlue explains the process:

Customers who place an Apple AirTag or Find My network accessory in their bag can now choose to securely share its location with JetBlue's Baggage Service team, helping the airline reunite customers with their belongings more quickly. To share an item's location, customers can generate a Share Item Location link in the Find My app on their iPhone, iPad, or Mac. This link can be provided to JetBlue by scanning a QR code in the baggage claim area or by working with a crewmember at the airport's Baggage Service Office. JetBlue crewmembers will use the temporary link to help locate and retrieve bags found within JetBlue stations or other contracted facilities.

Other airlines that already offer the feature include American Airlines, Delta, United, Air Canada, Virgin Atlantic, Lufthansa, and more.



iPhone, iPad, and Mac users running iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.2 or later can generate a "Share Item Location" link in the Find My app. Anyone they share the link with can then view a web page with a location of the item on a map. The page will automatically update with the item's latest known location.

Apple said it worked directly with airlines to put systems in place to "privately and securely" accept the "Share Item Location" links. Access to each link is "limited to a small number of people," and airport employees are required to "authenticate" to view the link by signing into their Apple Account or partner email address.



The item's location stops being shared "as soon as a user is reunited with their item," or automatically expires after seven days.