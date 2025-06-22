iPhone 17 Pro's Alleged Vapor Chamber Cooling System Partly Revealed

by

Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models are rumored to be equipped with a vapor chamber cooling system, and a leaker known as Majin Bu today shared a photo of an alleged copper thermal plate for the system.

iPhone 17 Pro Blue Feature Tighter Crop
Many high-end Android smartphones like Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra are equipped with a vapor chamber cooling system, which can manage heat dissipation inside the devices more effectively than the graphite sheets used in iPhones. If this rumor is true, the iPhone 17 Pro models would be the first iPhone models to use a vapor chamber.

A vapor chamber would help to prevent the iPhone 17 Pro models from overheating during intensive, sustained tasks like gaming. It would consist of a thin, sealed metal chamber containing a small amount of liquid. When the iPhone heats up, the liquid would turn to vapor and dissipate across the chamber's surface area. Eventually, the vapor would cool down and condense, allowing for the process to repeat. This system would help to move heat away from the A19 Pro chip that is expected to power the iPhone 17 Pro models.

Majin Bu Alleged iPhone 17 Pro Vapor Chamber Cooling PlateAlleged vapor chamber cooling plates for iPhone 17 Pro models via Majin Bu

Majin Bu has a mixed track record with Apple rumors. Most recently, they accurately leaked that iPadOS 26 would add a Mac-like menu bar to the iPad, but they incorrectly claimed that iOS 26 would add Stage Manager to iPhone models with a USB-C port.

We cannot confirm if this component is actually related to the iPhone 17 Pro models, which are expected to be unveiled by Apple in September.

Top Rated Comments

ps3zocker Avatar
ps3zocker
48 minutes ago at 06:43 am

A vapor chamber would help to prevent the iPhone 17 Pro models from overheating during intensive, sustained tasks like gaming.
Can we please start with iPhones not immediately overheating when used outside and keeping the display readable and not turning down to 0% when exposed to a bit of sun light?
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Etc_ Avatar
Etc_
36 minutes ago at 06:55 am

Can we please start with iPhones not immediately overheating when used outside and keeping the display readable and not turning down to 0% when exposed to a bit of sun light?
They say they have improved the cooling with every generation since the iPhone 13, but it’s still the same problem because the performance gains of the chip offset the improvements in cooling.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
xxray Avatar
xxray
24 minutes ago at 07:07 am
So excited that this rumor is still around and seems to be legit. It’s probably the single feature that will make me upgrade from my 15 Pro Max. Fingers crossed for much less display dimming and overheating!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments