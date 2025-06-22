iPhone 17 Pro's Alleged Vapor Chamber Cooling System Partly Revealed

Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models are rumored to be equipped with a vapor chamber cooling system, and a leaker known as Majin Bu today shared a photo of an alleged copper thermal plate for the system.



Many high-end Android smartphones like Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra are equipped with a vapor chamber cooling system, which can manage heat dissipation inside the devices more effectively than the graphite sheets used in iPhones. If this rumor is true, the iPhone 17 Pro models would be the first iPhone models to use a vapor chamber.

A vapor chamber would help to prevent the iPhone 17 Pro models from overheating during intensive, sustained tasks like gaming. It would consist of a thin, sealed metal chamber containing a small amount of liquid. When the iPhone heats up, the liquid would turn to vapor and dissipate across the chamber's surface area. Eventually, the vapor would cool down and condense, allowing for the process to repeat. This system would help to move heat away from the A19 Pro chip that is expected to power the iPhone 17 Pro models.

Alleged vapor chamber cooling plates for iPhone 17 Pro models via Majin Bu Alleged vapor chamber cooling plates for iPhone 17 Pro models via Majin Bu

We cannot confirm if this component is actually related to the iPhone 17 Pro models, which are expected to be unveiled by Apple in September.

