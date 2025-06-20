Apple Shares PowerPoint Presentation That Can Help Convince Your Parents to Buy You a Mac

Are you a student who is struggling to convince your parents to buy you a Mac for college? Apple has come up with a humorous solution for you.



Apple today shared The Parent Presentation, which explains why a Mac is a useful tool in college. The customizable 81-slide presentation is available in PowerPoint, Keynote, and Google Slides formats. After downloading the template on this page, you can fill in your name and some other key details, and make other edits to your liking.

The presentation mostly contains tongue-in-cheek comments, but it also outlines a few real benefits of Macs, such as the MacBook Air's portability.

In an accompanying YouTube video shared by Apple, comedian Martin Herlihy shows a group of high school students how to effectively use The Parent Presentation. The seven-minute video is split into chapters, in case you are too busy studying.

Apple's annual Back to School promotion began earlier this week . It offers college students a free accessory, like AirPods, with the purchase of an eligible new Mac or iPad.

Apple also offers students a 10% discount on select products.