YouTube's Latest Move Against Ad Blockers: Video Delays

by

YouTube is deliberately slowing video loading for users with ad blockers enabled, in what appears to be an escalation in Google's campaign against ad-blocking extensions.

General YouTube Feature Redux
Multiple users across Reddit and the Brave browser forum report videos displaying black screens for the typical duration of pre-roll ads before content begins playing. The video player simultaneously shows a pop-up ("Experiencing interruptions? Find out why") with a link directing users to a Google support page about disabling ad-blocking extensions, suggesting the slowdowns are intentional.

The recent crackdown is a shift from YouTube's previous tactics of simply displaying warning messages or blocking video playback entirely. The new approach inserts artificial delays that mirror the time you would spend watching advertisements, basically forcing the same annoying time investment, whether ads are blocked or not.

It looks like specific user accounts previously flagged for ad-blocking behavior are being targeted, potentially bypassing detection methods that extension developers typically use to counter YouTube's measures. PCWorld confirmed the behavior using uBlock Origin Lite, while Brave browser users report similar experiences despite the browser's built-in ad-blocking capabilities.

youtube slowdown ads

Pop-up users see during delays (Image credit: PCWorld)

This latest move suggests YouTube is prepared to significantly degrade the user experience for non-paying users who refuse to view advertisements or subscribe to the $13.99 monthly YouTube Premium service, which offers an ad-free experience, offline downloads, and background playback.

For what it's worth, YouTube recently introduced a Premium Lite plan for $7.99/month that removes ads for most videos, excluding music content, Shorts, and when you search or browse.

Tag: YouTube

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro Blue Feature Tighter Crop

iPhone 17 Pro Launching in Three Months With These 12 New Features

Saturday June 14, 2025 5:45 pm PDT by
The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are three months away, and there are plenty of rumors about the devices. Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of June 2025:Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame, and the iPhone X through iPhone 14 Pro have a...
Read Full Article214 comments
apple watch ultra 2 new black

Apple Watch Ultra 3 Finally Coming After Two-Year Hiatus

Monday June 16, 2025 8:45 am PDT by
Apple will finally deliver the Apple Watch Ultra 3 sometime this year, according to analyst Jeff Pu of GF Securities Hong Kong (via @jukanlosreve). The analyst expects both the Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 to arrive this year (likely alongside the new iPhone 17 lineup, if previous launches are anything to go by), according to his latest product roadmap shared with...
Read Full Article107 comments
apple watch ultra snow

6 Features Coming to the Apple Watch Ultra 3

Tuesday February 25, 2025 9:00 am PST by
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to launch later this year, arriving two years after the previous model with a series of improvements. While no noticeable design changes are expected for the third generation since the company tends to stick with the same Apple Watch design through three generations before changing it, there are a series of internal upgrades on the way. By the time the ...
Read Full Article201 comments
terminal macos tahoe

Apple's Terminal App Gets Colorful Redesign in macOS Tahoe

Monday June 16, 2025 4:12 am PDT by
Apple's Terminal app is getting a visual refresh in macOS Tahoe, and it's the first notable design update since the command-line tool debuted. The updated Terminal will support 24-bit color and Powerline fonts, according to Apple's State of the Platforms presentation at WWDC25. The app will also adopt the new Liquid Glass aesthetic with redesigned themes that align with macOS 26's broader...
Read Full Article81 comments
iOS 26 on Three iPhones

Apple Says iOS 26 Won't Be Available on These iPhone Models

Tuesday June 10, 2025 6:58 am PDT by
Apple this week revealed that iOS 26 is compatible with the iPhone 11 series and newer. That means that iOS 18 is the end of the road for the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR, which were all released in 2018. However, those devices will continue to receive security updates for at least a few more years. iOS 26 is compatible with the following iPhone models: iPhone 16e iPhone...
Read Full Article
new iphone lockscreen ios 26

iOS 26: Five Changes Coming to Your iPhone Lock Screen

Tuesday June 17, 2025 8:46 am PDT by
With iOS 26, Apple has made some additions to the iPhone Lock Screen that aim to make it more customizable than ever. Of course, things can always change before the software makes its way to the general iPhone-owning public, but here are five new things iOS 26 can do on the Lock Screen as of the current developer beta. Widgets Top or Bottom In iOS 18, the row of widgets on your Lock...
Read Full Article28 comments
iOS 18

Apple Releases iOS 18.6 Public Beta

Wednesday June 18, 2025 10:24 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS 18.6 and iPadOS 18.6 updates to public beta testers, with the betas coming just a few days after Apple provided the betas to developers. Testers who have signed up for beta updates through Apple's beta site can download iOS 18.6 and iPadOS 18.6 from the Settings app on a compatible device by going to General > Software Update. When the...
Read Full Article10 comments

Top Rated Comments

FSMBP Avatar
FSMBP
29 minutes ago at 05:01 am
I really hate this business model...YouTube was ad-free when it launched in 2005 - 2010ish. It purposely bent the rules to drive viewership to their site and make them the best video service in town.

Then over the past decade once they established pretty much a monopoly, they forced disruptive ads. And now they crammed more ads per minute. And they can do so because there isn't a comparable alternative.

This business model sucks.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JM Avatar
JM
20 minutes ago at 05:10 am
Will Epic Games come and save us from all the unfair, monopolistic business practices?
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DunedinD Avatar
DunedinD
24 minutes ago at 05:06 am
I’m fine with dead airtime. Still not seeing filthy advertising. Win for me!
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mac Fly (film) Avatar
Mac Fly (film)
31 minutes ago at 05:00 am
There are ways.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
d686546s Avatar
d686546s
18 minutes ago at 05:12 am
I would rather watch a black screen than ads.

I admit there is an argument for a paid subscription, but I just don't find it worth it. They have every right to cut me off, I'm not entitled to anyone's content, but at that point I'd rather read a book.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tomtad Avatar
tomtad
24 minutes ago at 05:06 am
I mean that's their business model, you watch ads or you pay to have them removed. As annoying as it is there's no right to view YouTube videos ad free.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments