Google Maps Unveils 4 Major Updates for European Commuters

Google has announced four Maps updates across Europe designed to reduce reliance on driving and promote sustainable transportation choices.



Google says it's expanding its AI-powered alternative transport suggestions to Copenhagen, Stockholm, Warsaw, and additional cities in the coming months. The feature predicts when walking or transit will match driving times, which aims to help users avoid car trips entirely.

Meanwhile, cyclists this summer are getting enhanced route details in 17 new European cities, including Hamburg, Madrid, Barcelona, Milan, Rome, Zurich, Budapest, Vienna, and Brussels. The updates show dedicated bike lanes alongside existing warnings about traffic and steep hills, covering 125,000 kilometers of cycling infrastructure globally.

For necessary car journeys, Google says its fuel-efficient routing is now live worldwide. The company estimates this feature alone prevented 2.7 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions in 2024, which is equivalent to removing over 630,000 cars from roads for a year.

The final update tackles low-emission zones and low-traffic zones. Over the coming months, Google says it will expand alerts for restricted areas to over 1,000 zones across Europe, including Italy, Sweden, and Austria. The notifications mean it's possible for drivers to check vehicle eligibility and find alternative routes when needed.



Since the end of March when Apple released iOS 18.4, iPhone users in the EU have been able to set Google Maps as their default navigation app, completely replacing Apple Maps. If you count yourself among them, perhaps the upcoming updates will improve your travels on the continent this summer.