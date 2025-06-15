Apple to Start Releasing Public Betas of AirPods Firmware Updates

Apple plans to offer public betas of AirPods firmware updates for the first time.



The public will be able to test upcoming AirPods firmware updates through the free Apple Beta Software Program, with no Apple Developer account required.

"New public betas for iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, tvOS 26, HomePod software 26, watchOS 26, and AirPods Firmware are coming soon," says Apple.

In a press release announcing new AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 features coming later this year, alongside iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe, Apple said that the first AirPods firmware public beta will be available starting next month.

Apple already released a developer beta of the upcoming firmware update for the AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 last week. With the new firmware, the ‌AirPods 4‌ and AirPods Pro 2 gain support for improved audio quality for phone calls and video calls, plus studio-quality audio recording for interviews, podcasts, and videos. There is also an option to use AirPods as a camera remote with the Camera app to take photos or start a video recording. Plus, these AirPods models can automatically pause audio if it is detected that you fell asleep.

We already reported that public betas are coming in July, but we wanted to bring more attention to the fact this includes AirPods firmware for the first time.