CEO Tim Cook Says Apple TV+ Isn't Designed to Boost iPhone Sales

by

Apple CEO Tim Cook today said that Apple TV+ is driven by a commitment to storytelling and artistic excellence, rather than an effort to boost iPhone sales.

Apple TV Plus Feature 2 Warm
In a new interview with Variety, Cook said that Apple's video streaming platform is designed to support original storytelling and cultural influence, distancing the initiative from any direct hardware-related sales strategy. The position is a notable clarification amid long-standing belief that ‌Apple TV‌+ functions primarily as a marketing tool to strengthen brand loyalty and drive product purchases.

‌Apple TV‌+ debuted in November 2019. Apple deliberately chose to launch with only original titles and not to license a back catalog. Cook said:

We elected not to go out and procure a catalog. I know that's a faster way into the business, but it didn't feel like Apple at the end of the day. Apple should have something that we pour our passion into, and that's exactly what we're doing with the shows. And now you can see us hitting a stride. It feels wonderful.

Cook said that ‌Apple TV‌+ is consistent with Apple's identity as a "toolmaker," a term originally used by co-founder Steve Jobs:

We're a toolmaker. We make tools for creative people to empower them to do things they couldn't do before. So we were doing lots of business with Hollywood well before we were in the TV business.

We studied it for years before we decided to do [Apple TV+]. I know there's a lot of different views out there about why we're into it. We're into it to tell great stories, and we want it to be a great business as well. That's why we're into it, just plain and simple.

The remarks come as Apple prepares to debut F1: The Movie, a $200 million racing film starring Brad Pitt, co-produced by Lewis Hamilton, and directed by Top Gun: Maverick's Joseph Kosinski. The film represents the largest production effort to date by Apple Original Films and will be distributed theatrically by Warner Bros. before arriving on ‌Apple TV‌+.

To bring something to life that would be authentic to the sport, that would tell a great story as well about the ups and downs of life — F1 hit on all the things. And then we could bring some things that are uniquely Apple to the movie, like our camera technology. And we plan to have the whole of the company support it as well — our retail operation and everything. So it was something that we could get the entire company around. It feels wonderful to be a part of it.

Apple developed camera technology specifically for capturing high-speed racing sequences in F1, which is apparently now present on the latest iPhones.

I don't have it in my mind that I'm going to sell more iPhones because of it. I don't think about that at all. I think about it as a business. And just like we leverage the best of Apple across iPhones and across our services, we try to leverage the best of Apple TV+.

[...]

We really only do a few things. We only have a few products for the size of company we are. We pour all of ourselves in each one of those — and we do TV and movies the same way. It's about staying true to what Apple has always been. It's about staying true to innovation, staying true to our North Star. And if you're able to do that and entertain people in a great way, then we're doing pretty good.

I think the business of our being in this business will be good for us.

Cook added that 2025 is the first year the platform will release a full, weekly content slate, unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic and industry strikes.

Tags: Apple TV Plus Guide, Tim Cook

Popular Stories

WWDC25 Live Coverage Feature 1

WWDC 2025 Apple Event Live Keynote Coverage: iOS 26, macOS Tahoe, and More

Monday June 9, 2025 9:00 am PDT by
Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) starts today with the traditional keynote kicking things off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. MacRumors is on hand for the event and we'll be sharing details and our thoughts throughout the day. We're expecting to see a number of software-related announcements led by a design revamp across Apple's platforms that will also see the numbering of all of...
Read Full Article1212 comments
maxresdefault

Everything Apple Announced at WWDC 2025 in 9 Minutes

Monday June 9, 2025 5:21 pm PDT by
At today's WWDC 2025 keynote event, Apple unveiled a new design that will inform the next decade of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS development, so needless to say, it was a busy day. Apple also unveiled a ton of new features for the iPhone, an overhauled Spotlight interface for the Mac, and a ton of updates that make the iPad more like a Mac than ever before. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel ...
Read Full Article156 comments
liquid glass

Apple Announces All-New 'Liquid Glass' Software Redesign Across iOS 26 and More

Monday June 9, 2025 10:13 am PDT by
Apple today announced a complete redesign of all of its major software platforms called "Liquid Glass." Announced simultaneously for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, visionOS, and CarPlay, Liquid Glass forms a new universal design language for the first time. At its WWDC 2025 keynote address, Apple's software chief Craig Federighi said "Apple Silicon has become dramatically more powerful...
Read Full Article247 comments
iPadOS 26 Apple Newsroom

Apple Says iPadOS 26 is Compatible With These iPad Models

Monday June 9, 2025 11:22 am PDT by
Apple today announced that iPadOS 26 will be compatible with the iPad models listed below. iPadOS 26 features a new Liquid Glass design, a menu bar, improved app windowing, and more. iPadOS 26 supports the following iPad models:iPad Pro (M4) iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later) iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later) iPad Air (M2 and later) iPad Air (3rd generation and...
Read Full Article118 comments
iPhone Car Key WWDC 2025

Apple Says These 13 Vehicle Brands Will Soon Offer iPhone Car Keys

Monday June 9, 2025 2:38 pm PDT by
In 2020, Apple added a digital car key feature to its Wallet app, allowing users to lock, unlock, and start a compatible vehicle with an iPhone or Apple Watch. The feature is currently offered by select automakers, including Audi, BMW, Hyundai, Kia, Genesis, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, and a handful of others, and it is set to expand further. During its WWDC 2025 keynote today, Apple said that 13...
Read Full Article26 comments
Apple WWDC25 iOS 26 hero 250609

Apple Announces iOS 26 With 'Liquid Glass' Design, Live Translation, Overhauled Phone App, and More

Monday June 9, 2025 11:00 am PDT by
Apple at WWDC announced iOS 26, introducing a comprehensive visual redesign built around its new "Liquid Glass" concept, alongside expanded Apple Intelligence capabilities, updates to core communication apps, and more. Liquid Glass is a translucent material that reflects and refracts surroundings to create dynamic, responsive interface elements, according to Apple. The new design language...
Read Full Article129 comments

Top Rated Comments

Artemiz Avatar
Artemiz
48 minutes ago at 01:58 pm
Of course. It's made to lose $1B at a time.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jgba Avatar
jgba
39 minutes ago at 02:07 pm
It's self-evident. No one buys an iPhone because of Apple TV+. The goal is to diversify the company's income, reducing dependence on hardware sales (cyclical and vulnerable to tariffs and geopolitical risk) and increase recurring subscription revenue.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Aleh Avatar
Aleh
28 minutes ago at 02:18 pm

If I were the CEO of Apple, the first thing on the chopping block would be Apple TV+.
Capitalism has fried people’s brain so hard that now we’re telling billionaires to cancel something good just so they can make more money

Bleak
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Dave-Z Avatar
Dave-Z
25 minutes ago at 02:21 pm

The position is a notable clarification amid long-standing belief that Apple TV+ functions primarily as a marketing tool to strengthen brand loyalty and drive product purchases.
Literally everything Apple does is to drive product purchases and increase friction for the user attempting to leave the brand.

The remarks come as Apple prepares to debut F1: The Movie
? Case in point.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments