Next Version of Chrome to Drop Support for These iPhone Models

The next version of Chrome that Google is currently testing drops support for devices running iOS 16, meaning it will be the end of the road for the browser on iPhone X and iPhone 8 models.



Apple dropped support for these devices when it released iOS 17, which Chrome will require to install. Likewise, the upcoming Chrome v138.7204.13 requires iPadOS 17 to run, so the browser will drop support for the iPad 5, iPad Pro (9.7-inch), and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation).

The upcoming Chrome is currently undergoing beta testing in TestFlight, but it's not clear when Google will release it. The current version includes support for tab groups on iPad, as well as Google Password Manager syncing for iPhone and iPad, along with stability and performance improvements.