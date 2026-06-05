Chrome Sets Browser Speed Records on M5 MacBook Pro

Google's Chrome browser hit new records on browser benchmarking tools Speedometer 3.1 and JetStream 3, Google said today.



Chrome earned a score of 61 on Speedometer, a five percent improvement since last year. It earned a 469 on JetStream 3, a 10 percent improvement since the beginning of 2026. Tests were done on an M5 MacBook Pro running macOS 26.0.1.

Google says it holds a dual record across all browsers, beating every other Mac browser, including Safari.

Google reworked JavaScript handling to boost its benchmarking scores, skipping unnecessary execution steps and inlining asynchronous operations. Inlining "fast paths" for common operations resulted in speed gains across multiple daily tasks.

Improvements were also implemented for WebAssembly workloads and the Blink rendering engine, with details available on Google's Chromium blog.

Google says the benchmarking wins translate into a "meaningfully faster" browsing experience for Chrome users.