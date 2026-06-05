 Chrome Sets Browser Speed Records on M5 MacBook Pro - MacRumors
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Chrome Sets Browser Speed Records on M5 MacBook Pro

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Google's Chrome browser hit new records on browser benchmarking tools Speedometer 3.1 and JetStream 3, Google said today.

Chrome Feature 22
Chrome earned a score of 61 on Speedometer, a five percent improvement since last year. It earned a 469 on JetStream 3, a 10 percent improvement since the beginning of 2026. Tests were done on an M5 MacBook Pro running macOS 26.0.1.

Google says it holds a dual record across all browsers, beating every other Mac browser, including Safari.

Google reworked JavaScript handling to boost its benchmarking scores, skipping unnecessary execution steps and inlining asynchronous operations. Inlining "fast paths" for common operations resulted in speed gains across multiple daily tasks.

Improvements were also implemented for WebAssembly workloads and the Blink rendering engine, with details available on Google's Chromium blog.

Google says the benchmarking wins translate into a "meaningfully faster" browsing experience for Chrome users.

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Top Rated Comments

jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
20 minutes ago at 10:41 am
Great. Fastest browser, fastest privacy invader!
I replaced it with Firefox as my secondary browser and won't go back
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
9
963852741
11 minutes ago at 10:50 am
There is nothing in this world or the next that would make me touch it.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
G
Graphikos
15 minutes ago at 10:45 am
I don't recall the last time I thought my browser was "slow".... any of them. That's about true for lots of things.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
L
letsGoOn2
17 minutes ago at 10:43 am

Great. Fastest browser, fastest privacy invader!
I replaced it with Firefox as my secondary browser and won't go back
When it comes to chrome, the only spec I really care about is how quickly it can be (completely) uninstalled.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iMac The Knife Avatar
iMac The Knife
12 minutes ago at 10:48 am
Chrome has also set several anti-privacy records as well. I only use it on my work machine because I need to use multiple browsers, and also because I assume no privacy at work anyway.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
L
Love-hate 🍏 relationship
4 minutes ago at 10:57 am

I struggle to understand how this browser is faster than chrome even with all the spyware code built in. Does the spy stuff and data tracking slow it down?
What are you talking about, the record was set in chrome
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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