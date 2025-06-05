WWDC 2025: What to Expect From tvOS 26

tvOS is probably the Apple operating system that gets the fewest updates each year, and that's not going to change in 2025. But thanks to the design overhaul that Apple is introducing across all of its software platforms, tvOS is set to get some interesting new features.

Naming

As we've noted several times this week, Apple is changing the naming for its operating system updates. After tvOS 18, we're getting tvOS 26 instead of tvOS 19. The "26" represents the September 2025 to September 2026 release season for tvOS, with Apple planning to use the same numbering across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and visionOS too.



Updated Design

The visionOS-style design update that's coming to iOS, iPadOS, and macOS will also extend to tvOS. tvOS tends to get little attention comparatively so we don't have specific details on what's changing, but we can extrapolate a bit from the iOS rumors.

iOS 26 will adopt an interface that riffs on visionOS, with a focus on translucency, floating menus and windows, and more rounded design elements. It's been described as using light and shadow to give off a glass-like effect, which we can see in the imagery that Apple is using to promote WWDC.

tvOS 26 could adopt some of the same translucency for menus, app icons, buttons, and other parts of the interface, plus it could get the same floating look and more dramatically rounded edges for buttons and windows that are typical of visionOS.

Apple wants the experience of using its various platforms to feel more cohesive, which is why everything is getting some of the same design changes.



Screensavers

It's typical for Apple to introduce new screensavers with tvOS updates, so we can perhaps expect to see new aerial screensaver options, as well as screensavers that match the updated aesthetic. Last year, Apple came out with Snoopy screensavers, so we could get more of those too, or another partnership.



Games App

Apple plans to debut a new cross-platform Games app that will serve as a one-stop spot for discovering and launching games. On the Apple TV, it will feature a range of games that can run on the device, including third-party games and Apple Arcade games.

The Games app will essentially feature the entire games section of the tvOS App Store. It's also expected to have features like achievements, leaderboards, and recommendations from Apple editors. There might also be new tools for communicating with other players.



Wi-Fi Syncing

If you're in the unusual situation of needing to connect your ‌Apple TV‌ to a captive network at a college or similar location, you'll be glad to hear about a new captive Wi-Fi syncing option that's coming to Apple's platforms.

With this feature, you'll only need to log into a captive network on one of your Apple devices, and the login information will sync to everything else signed into your Apple Account.



Recommendations

There's no rumor about tvOS adopting Apple Intelligence, but Apple is expanding AI across its platforms. tvOS could benefit from AI features that better learn from user preferences to make more tailored content recommendations on what to watch next.

If and when Apple introduces major ‌Apple Intelligence‌ updates to Siri, we could see some of those features available on the ‌Apple TV‌.



WWDC 2025 Keynote

Apple's WWDC 2025 keynote will begin on Monday, June 9 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Apple will live stream the event on its website, on YouTube, and in the TV app.