Apple Store in the Netherlands Temporarily Closing Starting Next Month

Apple has announced that its Den Haag store in the Netherlands will be temporarily closed for renovations starting this Sunday, June 1.



The store is located in The Hague, the capital city of South Holland.

First opened in 2014, Apple Den Haag is one of the company's flagship stores, located in a covered walkway with historical architecture. The remodeled store will likely feature an Apple Pickup station for online orders, improved accessibility, and more.

Apple has not indicated when the store will reopen, but remodeling often takes months.

Apple has two other stores in the Netherlands, in Amsterdam and Haarlem.

Thanks, Filip Chudzinski!