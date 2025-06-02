Apple's ChatGPT Rival Moves Forward, But Siri's Future Still Uncertain

More details have emerged regarding Apple's plans to dramatically improve Siri by leveraging large language models (LLMs) that will make it more conversational and capable of nuanced reasoning. Meanwhile, Apple's work on a ChatGPT competitor model is also moving forward.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the company is internally testing a broad range of models of varying complexity. Versions with 3 billion, 7 billion, 33 billion, and 150 billion parameters are now said to be "in active use."

Like ChatGPT, the 150 billion parameter model relies on the cloud, and its size means it is much more powerful than on-device Apple Intelligence, whose foundational models are 3 billion parameters.

With the help of an internal testing tool called "Playground," Apple has run benchmarks on the model that suggest it "approaches the quality of recent ChatGPT rollouts." However, there are still said to be concerns over its tendency to hallucinate. Meanwhile, "philosophical differences" remain among company executives, though Gurman provided no additional details on what they might be.

A previous report revealed that Apple has AI offices in Zurich, where employees are working on the all-new software architecture for Siri. The model is expected to eventually replace ‌Siri‌'s current "hybrid" architecture that has been incoherently layered up with different functionality.

Gurman reports that Apple is also testing a chatbot model dubbed "Knowledge" internally that can access the internet to gather and synthesize data from multiple sources. Presumably this would become another Siri capability, but the project is said to be led by Robby Walker, who recently saw Siri removed from his command. According to Gurman, employees familiar with the project say the chatbot project has also been dogged by the same problems that delayed the Siri overhaul.

It's still not clear when Apple will implement these technologies, and the company is unlikely to offer launch roadmaps at WWDC this month, given the blowback it received for announcing Apple Intelligence features at last year's conference that still have yet to launch.

In the meantime, Google's Gemini is expected to be added to iOS 26 as an alternative to ChatGPT in ‌Siri‌, and Apple is also said to be in talks with Perplexity to add their AI service as another option in the future, for both ‌Siri‌ and Safari search.

76 comments
84 comments
528 comments
105 comments
125 comments
159 comments
139 comments

vegetassj4 Avatar
vegetassj4
41 minutes ago at 05:34 am
“the 150 billion parameter model relies on the cloud,”

Siri: here’s what I found on the web
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
RezSeeker Avatar
RezSeeker
37 minutes ago at 05:38 am
i’ve been as frustrated as anyone with Siri, but I’m hopeful about this pivot.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
contacos Avatar
contacos
26 minutes ago at 05:50 am
Needs a new name for one thing. The reputation of Siri has been ruined for years. It was a mistake to tie so much of Apple Intelligence to Siri in the first place. No matter how good it COULD be, people will always be put off by the association to Siri
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Jay Tee Avatar
Jay Tee
34 minutes ago at 05:41 am
All I want from Apple ASAP is to protect my chatGPT privacy. Instant device upgrade.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
wanha Avatar
wanha
26 minutes ago at 05:50 am
this may be a controversial opinion, but I don't think Apple should rush it with AI.

No one is actually making money with it at the moment, and it's more important to get it right for the long haul than get it out fast.

AI will be a key component in the age of robotics we're about to enter, and Apple is poised to be a major player in that massive market - but only if they get their AI game right.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
H_D Avatar
H_D
19 minutes ago at 05:56 am
I think that a smart, integrated AI will work wonders for Apple. It's a brutal race, look the new Gemini and how OpenAI has to rush to react to that, and being a part of that race will stress Apple as they are late to the game and recently seem to have a history of not hitting the mark despite (or probably because of) their size and budgets. Integrating Siri as a personal assistant (along the lines of what Altman proposed last week) integrated into the OS will be a game changer. It's not about image generation (there are better tools), it's about a PA and seamless integrating that experience into the Apple ecosystem and connected Apps while maintaining at least SOME privacy. Google is well on the way with that, let's see what Apple can do.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
