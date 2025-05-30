Apple Working on Haptic Buttons for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch

Apple is actively exploring stolid-state buttons with haptic feedback, not just for the iPhone, but also for future iPad and Apple Watch models, claims a rumor out of China.



Back in 2022, several reports suggested that Apple intended to bring solid-state buttons to the iPhone 15 Pro in 2023 as part of "Project Bongo." Solid-state haptic buttons reduce mechanical wear, while enabling users to differentiate between a light press and a firm press to trigger different functions. However, the plan was reportedly canceled at a late stage. They were then rumored to come to the iPhone 16 Pro, before being shelved indefinitely.

Or that's what was believed at the time. It appears that Apple never fully dropped the idea, if Weibo-based leaker Instant Digital is correct. Last month, the leaker claimed Apple was still investigating haptic buttons for a future iPhone. And today the account has doubled down on the claim, saying the project is not just active for the iPhone, but for Apple's "entire product line," including iPad and Apple Watch.

Instant Digital says it isn't the production cost that has held the project back, but rather the issue of "mistouches," since an accurate response from the buttons isn't always guaranteed. The current button design is said to be integrated directly into the frame, with no rebound when clicked, but the company is apparently seeking to more closely replicate the experience of a traditional mechanical button.

The project was believed to be on hold while Apple prioritized display and battery technology advancements for upcoming models. While the feature is still not expected to arrive in the iPhone 17 lineup, Project Bongo has indeed "restarted" at the company, according to Instant Digital.