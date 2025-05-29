Apple Executives Won't Be Appearing at This Year's WWDC Episode of The Talk Show Live
Since 2015, Daring Fireball's John Gruber has hosted a special live episode of his The Talk Show podcast from WWDC each year, with senior executives from Apple routinely participating as guests for the episodes. While the executives typically do not break major news during these appearances, the lively conversations have offered some interesting insights and perspectives on various topics surrounding Apple's WWDC announcements.
In announcing ticket sales for this year's live episode going live today, Gruber has revealed that Apple declined his invitation for executives to appear on this year's episode, for the first time in the decade of this tradition.
Gruber did not share a reason for Apple declining this year's invitation, and Apple likely did not provide one to him, but it's easy to surmise that it was probably due to Gruber's recent comments sharing his belief that "Something Is Rotten in the State of Cupertino" in the wake of Apple Intelligence Siri delays.
In his March blog post, Gruber faulted himself for not seeing the "red flags" that were appearing as early as last year's WWDC, with Apple apparently showing off planned Apple Intelligence features that were not actually functional at the time and some of which may not even yet be functional.
He faulted Apple for showing off what amounted to vaporware at last year's WWDC, a significant departure from Apple's history over the past several decades of almost always shipping features close to their suggested timelines even when they have been pre-announced before they are fully ready.
Gruber's comments were notable given his status as one of the most well-known Apple pundits, not to mention the fact that Apple had chosen him to be the one to share the news days earlier that the Apple Intelligence-powered Siri revamp had been delayed.
It's hard not to view Apple's move as a form of retribution for Gruber's criticism, and also potentially an acknowledgement that Gruber would be liable to ask Apple executives some difficult questions about what occurred to force the Siri delay and where things go from here.
