Apple Acquires Gaming Studio RAC7

by

Apple has purchased game studio RAC7, according to a report from Digital Trends. RAC7 is a small, two-person company that developed Apple Arcade game Sneaky Sasquatch, and the acquisition was confirmed by an Apple spokesperson.

sneaky sasquatch
From Digital Trends:

We love Sneaky Sasquatch and are excited that the 2-person RAC7 team has joined Apple to continue their work on it with us. We will continue to deliver a great experience for Apple Arcade players with hundreds of games from many of the best game developers in the world.

RAC7 will become an internal game studio within Apple, and Apple purchased the company to help Sneaky Sasquatch continue to grow on ‌Apple Arcade‌. Sneaky Sasquatch was one of the first games to launch on ‌Apple Arcade‌ when the service went live, and it has continued to be popular with subscribers.

Apple already works with developers and game companies to create titles for ‌Apple Arcade‌, but this is the company's first game studio acquisition. Digital Trends notes that Apple does not appear to be implementing a new gaming strategy, describing the RAC7 acquisition as a unique situation.

‌Apple Arcade‌ is Apple's subscription gaming service, priced at $6.99 per month. ‌Apple Arcade‌ has hundreds of games, with no additional subscription fees or in-app purchases.

Top Rated Comments

ejbenjamin Avatar
ejbenjamin
47 minutes ago at 12:44 pm
I am shocked that Sneaky Sasquatch was made by such a small team. That game is basically Grand Theft Auto for kids. There's a ton of things to do, it can be very funny, my kids love it.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tomtad Avatar
tomtad
1 hour ago at 12:30 pm

This means nothing if they don't get AAA titles
Not sure I quite agree. There's a huge market for more casual games, not everything has to be AAA
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Naraxus Avatar
Naraxus
1 hour ago at 12:24 pm
This means nothing if they don't get AAA titles
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DocMultimedia Avatar
DocMultimedia
52 minutes ago at 12:39 pm
It does have 214k reviews with a 4.9 rating. Certainly seems popular.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
klasma Avatar
klasma
1 hour ago at 12:26 pm

This means nothing if they don't get AAA titles
Apple Arcade Acquisition?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LoveToMacRumors Avatar
LoveToMacRumors
57 minutes ago at 12:34 pm
“Apple has purchased Take Two, will release GTA VI next week.”
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
