What's on Your iOS 27 Wishlist Ahead of WWDC 2026?

We're just a handful of days away from Apple's 2026 Worldwide Developers Conference, which will see the introduction of iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, and more.



We've heard plenty of rumors about ‌iOS 27‌ and it sounds like most of the new features will focus on Siri and AI, but we want to hear from readers. Are you looking forward to any of the new capabilities? Read our iOS 27 roundup to see what's in store.

What's at the top of your wishlist? Do you want updates to the Liquid Glass design? Multitasking options? More emoji?

MacRumors readers have been discussing some of their ‌iOS 27‌ wants in a dedicated iOS 27 wishlist forum thread that's worth checking out. Some top picks:

Support for using any third-party AI assistant (which is rumored)

A dock with more than four icons

An option for using two apps at once

Dynamic wallpapers

Imports from the Files app to the Music and TV apps

Themes from prior versions of iOS

Multiple user accounts and/or guest mode (for iPadOS 27)

Clipboard history

An RSS app

A tool for PC file transfers

Let us know what you're hoping to see from Apple.

The WWDC 2026 keynote event will take place on Monday, June 8 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time or 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.