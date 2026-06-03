 What's on Your iOS 27 Wishlist Ahead of WWDC 2026? - MacRumors
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What's on Your iOS 27 Wishlist Ahead of WWDC 2026?

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We're just a handful of days away from Apple's 2026 Worldwide Developers Conference, which will see the introduction of iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, and more.

iOS 27 Wishlist Feature
We've heard plenty of rumors about ‌iOS 27‌ and it sounds like most of the new features will focus on Siri and AI, but we want to hear from readers. Are you looking forward to any of the new capabilities? Read our iOS 27 roundup to see what's in store.

What's at the top of your wishlist? Do you want updates to the Liquid Glass design? Multitasking options? More emoji?

MacRumors readers have been discussing some of their ‌iOS 27‌ wants in a dedicated iOS 27 wishlist forum thread that's worth checking out. Some top picks:

  • Support for using any third-party AI assistant (which is rumored)
  • A dock with more than four icons
  • An option for using two apps at once
  • Dynamic wallpapers
  • Imports from the Files app to the Music and TV apps
  • Themes from prior versions of iOS
  • Multiple user accounts and/or guest mode (for iPadOS 27)
  • Clipboard history
  • An RSS app
  • A tool for PC file transfers

Let us know what you're hoping to see from Apple.

The WWDC 2026 keynote event will take place on Monday, June 8 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time or 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Related Roundups: iOS 27, WWDC 2026
Related Forum: Apple, Inc and Tech Industry

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Top Rated Comments

A
Alex.ne
5 minutes ago at 02:09 pm
Being able to work smoothly like iOS18 used to on older devices (I am looking at you 13 Mini).
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
maszaikasza Avatar
maszaikasza
6 minutes ago at 02:09 pm
Bug fixes mostly -> then refining keyboard, typing, and text selection experience -> then new Siri (for more languages including Polish)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
terrywfoster Avatar
terrywfoster
6 minutes ago at 02:08 pm
I wish for a bug fix release and stop pushing half baked new features.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
J
jack5789
7 minutes ago at 02:08 pm
I want them to fix all of the bugs. Especially the ones in Mail that have existed for decades.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
P
pcd213
7 minutes ago at 02:07 pm
FIX.AUTOCORRECT.AND.THE.KEYBOARD
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
clayj Avatar
clayj
9 minutes ago at 02:06 pm
I don't need any new features -- I really just want them to fix all known bugs.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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