Apple CEO Tim Cook Shares Memorial Day Tribute

Today is Memorial Day in the United States, and Apple CEO Tim Cook has shared a tribute.



"We are grateful for all those who fought for our freedom," said Cook, in a social media post today. "On Memorial Day, we reflect on the courage and selflessness of the heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country."

Memorial Day is a federal holiday that honors and mourns U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Due to the holiday, the Apple news cycle is likely to be slower today.