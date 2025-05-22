Apple Smart Glasses Launching in 2026
Apple is planning to launch a set of smart glasses by the end of 2026, reports Bloomberg. The glasses will be comparable to the Meta Ray-Bans and the Android XR glasses that Google showed off earlier this week.
Apple's smart glasses are expected to include cameras, microphones, and AI capabilities, much like the Meta Ray-Bans. The glasses will be able to take photos, record video, provide translations, give turn-by-turn directions, play music, facilitate phone calls, offer feedback on what the wearer is seeing, and answer queries, but there won't be augmented reality capabilities included. Siri will be a key part of the glasses experience, with Apple planning to improve the personal assistant ahead of when the product launches.
With Apple targeting a late 2026 launch, work on the smart glasses has ramped up. Apple plans to produce "large quantities" of prototypes by the end of this year, giving the company time to test before mass production and a public unveiling.
According to Bloomberg, an Apple employee said that the glasses are similar to Meta's glasses, "but better made." The Meta Ray-Bans use Meta Llama and Google Gemini, but Apple will rely on its own AI models.
Apple's longtime goal has been a pair of lightweight augmented reality glasses, and the smart glasses that it is working on for 2026 will serve as a stepping stone. True augmented reality glasses are still years away as components like chips and batteries need to come down in price and size.
