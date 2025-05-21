Fortnite Takes Top Spot on App Store Charts
Just hours after Fortnite returned to the U.S. App Store, the game made it to the top of the App Store charts. As of right now, Fortnite is the number one free game.
Apple allowed Fortnite back on the U.S. App Store last night, ending a five year ban on the game that started when the legal battle between Apple and Epic Games kicked off. Epic Games' original developer account continues to be banned, but it was able to offer the game in the U.S. through the Epic Games Sweden subsidiary that it created to distribute Fortnite in the European Union.
Apple didn't want to bring Fortnite back to the App Store, but Epic Games filed a complaint when Apple refused, and the judge overseeing the case suggested that Apple figure it out or face more time in court.
Because Apple had to change its App Store rules to allow developers to link to purchase options outside of the App Store, Fortnite includes in-game purchases that do not use in-app purchase. Fortnite gives players the option to purchase currency and items directly from the Fortnite website, with no cut of the payment going to Apple.
Apple is still appealing the court's ruling that forced it to change its App Store rules, and it has asked for a stay while the appeals process plays out. Several companies today filed amicus briefs in support of Epic Games, and against the stay. Spotify said that it is already seeing a substantial increase in the number of iOS users that have upgraded to Premium in the last two weeks, while Microsoft said increased choice, innovation, and competition will be "best served" by enforcing the injunction through Apple's appeal.
