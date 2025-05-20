Fortnite Returns to U.S. App Store
Popular game Fortnite is once again available in the U.S. App Store, as Apple has finally approved Epic Games' app submission. This is the first time that Fortnite has been on the iOS App Store since 2020.
Apple initially did not plan to allow Fortnite back in the App Store, but the judge overseeing the ongoing legal battle between the two companies yesterday suggested that Apple and Epic Games work things out or face more time in court. The judge threatened to require the Apple official that oversees app decisions to appear in person in court, which apparently was enough to spur Apple to allow the game back on the App Store.
Fortnite is available from the iOS App Store in the United States, and from the Epic Games Store alternative app marketplace in the European Union. It is not available on the App Store in other countries. The U.S. version of Fortnite includes an option for players to purchase in-app currency using the Epic Games website, with no in-app purchases.
Apple initially planned to prevent Fortnite from returning to the App Store until the legal dispute was entirely settled. As of now, Apple is appealing the court's ruling that forced it to change its U.S. App Store rules to allow developers to link customers to purchase options available outside of the App Store.
Popular Stories
Apple's recently announced CarPlay Ultra promises a deeply integrated in-car experience, but not all iPhone users will be able to take advantage of the new feature.
According to Apple's press release, CarPlay Ultra requires an iPhone 12 or later running iOS 18.5 or later. This means if you're using an iPhone 11, iPhone XR, or any older model, you'll need to upgrade your device to access...
Apple today announced that its next-generation CarPlay experience, now dubbed "CarPlay Ultra" begins rolling out today, starting with Aston Martin vehicles.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.
CarPlay Ultra is now available with new Aston Martin vehicle orders in the U.S. and Canada. It will also be available for existing models that feature the brand's next-generation ...
Apple is expected to launch an all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air later this year, and while there have been plenty of rumors about the camera's overall design and thinness, we haven't heard any details about the device's weight and battery capacity until now.
According to the leaker going by the account name "yeux1122" on the Korean-langauge Naver blog, the 6.6-inch iPhone 17 Air has a weight ...
Apple today announced the launch of CarPlay Ultra, the long-awaited next-generation version of its CarPlay software system for vehicles.
CarPlay Ultra features deep integration with a vehicle's instrument cluster and systems, built-in Radio and Climate apps, customizable widgets, and more. The interface is tailored to each vehicle model and automaker's identity, and drivers can also adjust...
Apple plans to mostly stop announcing new features more than a few months before they are ready to launch, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Drake Bennett. The pair of reporters revealed this noteworthy tidbit towards the bottom of a lengthy report about Apple's artificial intelligence shortcomings today.
This alleged change in strategy comes after Apple was forced to delay its more...
Apple has big plans to improve Siri over the next few years, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Drake Bennett report.
Some Apple executives are now reportedly pushing to turn Siri into a true ChatGPT competitor. A next-generation, chatbot version of Siri has reportedly made significant progress during testing over the past six months; some executives allegedly now see it as "on par" with recent...