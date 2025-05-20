Fortnite Returns to U.S. App Store

Popular game Fortnite is once again available in the U.S. App Store, as Apple has finally approved Epic Games' app submission. This is the first time that Fortnite has been on the iOS ‌App Store‌ since 2020.



Apple initially did not plan to allow Fortnite back in the ‌App Store‌, but the judge overseeing the ongoing legal battle between the two companies yesterday suggested that Apple and ‌Epic Games‌ work things out or face more time in court. The judge threatened to require the Apple official that oversees app decisions to appear in person in court, which apparently was enough to spur Apple to allow the game back on the ‌App Store‌.

Fortnite is available from the iOS ‌App Store‌ in the United States, and from the ‌Epic Games‌ Store alternative app marketplace in the European Union. It is not available on the ‌App Store‌ in other countries. The U.S. version of Fortnite includes an option for players to purchase in-app currency using the ‌Epic Games‌ website, with no in-app purchases.

Apple initially planned to prevent Fortnite from returning to the ‌App Store‌ until the legal dispute was entirely settled. As of now, Apple is appealing the court's ruling that forced it to change its U.S. ‌App Store‌ rules to allow developers to link customers to purchase options available outside of the ‌App Store‌.