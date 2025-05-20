Nanoleaf Launches New Rope Light and Solar Garden Lights

Nanoleaf, known for its range of iPhone-connected lighting products, today announced the launch of two new devices. The Nanoleaf Rope Light is a super flexible LED light strip that can be bent into almost any shape.



It is more flexible than Nanoleaf's traditional light strips, and it has a silicone cover that diffuses the light so it does not need to be under or behind a TV, display, or other device. It can be crafted into a specific shape, manipulated into an abstract design, or used to outline furniture and decor.

Each $70 rope light is five meters long (16 feet), and it can display multiple colors at one time. Nanoleaf ships it with mounting clips so that it can be securely mounted to a wall in a myriad of designs. There are 420 total LEDs inside the light, and it is 300 lumens, so more of an ambient lighting product than a lamp replacement.

The Matter Smart Multicolor Rope Light can be controlled via the Nanoleaf app, and it is also able to connect to HomeKit over Matter so that it can be controlled with the Home app and with Siri voice commands. Matter integration also allows it to be controlled alongside other ‌HomeKit‌ products in scenes and automations. More than 16 million colors are supported, with customizable colors and patterns available in the Nanoleaf app.

Nanoleaf's Solar Garden Lights are an affordable solar accent lighting option, priced at $50 for two. Unlike most Nanoleaf products, the Solar Garden Lights do not connect to ‌HomeKit‌ or the Nanoleaf app, and they are instead controlled via an included remote control.



There are eight bulbs per Solar Garden light, along with a solar panel that can be placed in the sun to keep the lights charged up. Alternatively, the lights include a USB-C port and can also be charged that way.

We were able to test out the Solar Garden Lights ahead of launch, and found that they worked well. A quick USB-C charge provided enough power to get them up and running, and charging in the sun kept them powered. The lights are not designed to come on during the day, and like many solar lights, will activate only at night.

While app controls would be nice, the remote cycles through 11 animated scenes with different colors, and eight solid color options. There are also warm and white light settings for those who don't care for multicolored lights. The stems for the bulbs can be manipulated into an ideal shape, and Nanoleaf ships stakes in two sizes so you can adjust height to your liking. The lights look nice positioned around plants given the spray design.

The Solar Garden Lights feature IP65 weatherproofing so they will hold up to rain and the elements, and there are controls to run them for 4, 6, and 8 hour increments. Compared to the inexpensive solar lights that are easy to find at big box stores, Nanoleaf's have a sturdier solar attachment and quality, flexible bulbs with a unique look. Up to 20 lights can be controlled at once, and Nanoleaf has multi-packs available.

Both of the new products can be purchased from Nanoleaf's website starting today. The Solar Garden Lights are priced starting at $50, and the Rope Light is $70.

In addition to introducing new products today, Nanoleaf also announced that it is expanding into 2,500 Walmart retail locations across the United States. Nanoleaf products will be available for purchase at Walmart in addition to Amazon, the Nanoleaf website, Best Buy, and other retailers.